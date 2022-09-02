EASTON — Studio B Art Gallery is excited to announce the addition of Charles Newman to the gallery’s featured artist roster. Newman will join the studio this fall and attend a special reception during Easton Night Out on Friday, Sept. 2. Come see his artwork and enjoy great conversation during the “Art Salon” reception from 5-8 p.m.

