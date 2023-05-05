EASTON — Studio B Art Gallery is proud to announce the opening of its upcoming art exhibit, “Petals and Paintbrushes,” which will be featured during Easton’s First Friday Gallery Walk on May 5. This event marks the gallery’s newest “Art Salon Opening,” and features a collection of stunning pieces that celebrate the beauty of nature in bloom.
Visitors to the gallery during the exhibit will be treated to a range of styles and techniques. The gallery has selected art that captures the essence of the spring season, from the vibrant colors of blooming flowers to the peaceful landscapes of beautiful gardens and the great outdoors.
“We are thrilled to host this wonderful exhibit for our patrons to enjoy,” gallery owner Betty Huang said. “We know that visitors will enjoy exploring the exhibit and experiencing the joy and wonder of the natural world through the eyes of our talented artists.”
The First Friday Gallery Walk event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m., and Studio B Art Gallery will be open to the public during this time. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet some of the featured artists. Admission is free and open to all.
May is a busy time for the gallery. Studio B will be hosting the “Establishing Light in Painting Workshop” with Daniel Robbins at the Academy Art Museum on May 10-12. This special workshop will focus on the process of establishing light and luminosity in painting.
The “Petals and Paintbrushes” exhibit will run through May and is open to the public during regular gallery hours. The “Establishing Light in Painting Workshop” only has a few spots left. Visit www.studiobartgallery.com for information on registering and learn more about the gallery, the events and featured artists.
