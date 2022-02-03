SALISBURY — When funnyman Lucas Bohn was first starting out, he moonlighted as a stand-up comedian while keeping his day job as an elementary school teacher. The kids loved his spot-on impressions, and Bohn’s humor is clean enough for anyone. With his new show, “Lesson Plans to Late Night,” Bohn weaves his own experiences together in a multimedia act inspired by his teaching and comedy careers. He’s bringing this new show to revival @ Salisbury City Center on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m.
In his own words, Bohn explained how he became a professional comedian from an educator, the impact it’s had on his life, and how it all factors into “Lesson Plans to Late Night”:
Q: When did you first become interested in comedy?
“I’ve always been very interested in comedy. When I was young, I would borrow comedy tapes from our local library and spend hours listening to them. Rodney Dangerfield and Henny Youngman were my favorites. When I was in the 7th grade my grandparents took me on a cruise and I entered a talent show. I told about 10 minutes of jokes and it was a huge hit. I loved the feeling of people laughing at me. It just felt right, like I was supposed to do something where I was in front of people.”
Q: What do you love about comedy?
“I love when I tell a joke about my life and after the show somebody comes up to me and says, ‘We’ve been though that!’ or ‘That’s happened to us!’ Comedy is everywhere in life. I feel that I have a great way of finding the funny in everyday situations and making people laugh about it.”
Q: How did you become a full time comedian?
“I had been doing comedy for about 7 years and I attended a college conference in Pennsylvania. I booked about 40 schools and replaced my teaching income that weekend. It was a terrifying time in my life. I knew that financially I was able to quit my day job and pursue my dream of being a full time comedian, but I was scared. I was giving up a salary, healthcare and retirement. I talked it over with my wife and she was so supportive. She said, ‘Go for it. You’ll only regret it later on in life if you don’t take this chance now.’ Listening to her advice was the best decision I’ve ever made ... other than marrying her of course.”
Q: What are some of your credentials as a stand up?
“I’ve performed with comedy icons like Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle and Jimmy Fallon. I was also nominated ‘Comedian of the Year’ by Campus Activities Magazine for 2013. It’s like the Oscars for college performers. Just to be nominated is a huge honor. I’ve also done work with comics on duty and performed for the troops. That was a very humbling and rewarding experience.”
Q: What was it like being a teacher and a comedian?
“It was great. My students knew that I was a comedian on the weekends and during the summer and they always wanted me to tell them jokes and do impressions for them. They would ask where I was performing and how the crowds were. It was a really exciting time in my life. We had a blast my last year too. It’s a great feeling when you know you’re not returning to a job because you can just have fun. I mean, what was the principal going to do fire me? We did a lot of ‘fun projects’ the last year I taught and my students did fantastic on the state tests at the end of the year. It was a great way to leave my professional career.”
Q: What’s the scariest thing about being a stand-up comic?
“Most people would say getting up in front of people. Public speaking is the number one phobia in America. Now take it a step further and try to be funny while talking to people you’ve never met. That’s pretty scary. Also, I think a lot of people worry about looking silly in front of friends or family. I’ve never had that problem. I know 90% of the time I look like an idiot. You just have to be confident enough to laugh it off.”
Q: Tell us about your new show “Lesson Plans to Late Night”
“’Lesson Plans to Late Night’ is my story about transitioning from elementary school teacher to professional comedian. The show is hysterical because not only do I perform stand up but I also incorporate pictures from my journey. Everything from student work, funny signs I see while touring, to pictures of my family are included in the presentation. Parade Magazine called it a ‘Comedic Multimedia Masterpiece’.”
