CAMBRIDGE — “The Art of Model Boat Building” premiered in the galleries at the Dorchester Center for the Arts on March 4. This exhibition features area modelers who will display and discuss their work with a focus on the art of these models, both the maritime art and decorative art aspects of boat modeling. Individual artists will offer talks and demonstrations about modeling and models at various times throughout the exhibit.
Discussed will be the ideas a modeler starts with, the materials used, the process they go through, to the final presentation. Talks may include personal stories about how their model building journey began. Why they do it. How they do it. What they hope people see in it. Explanations on what makes a “museum quality” ship model, or how to start a collection. Or even “how did you make that tiny thing?”
Participating modelers include Howard Freeman, who had a contracting business for over 30 years, retiring in 2008 and starting model work boat building to keep his mind and hands busy; Ed Harrison, who is relatively new to model boats and also enjoys carving miniature ducks and geese and modeling railroad gardens; Web Lippert, who has been building model boats as a hobby for about 15 years, and filling them with hand-crafted “deck clutter” — baskets, nets, anchors and more that helps tell the story of how the boat is used; and more.
Additional participants include:
Jim Moses, who started modeling in second or third grade, inspired by his accomplished model builder dad. Moses’ naval career put modeling on hold for 20 years until shore duty brought him to Washington, allowing day and weekend trips to the Shore that fired his course towards building working craft.
Ed Thieler, retired orthopedic surgeon born and raised in Philadelphia, who became intrigued with the waterman culture after moving to the Eastern Shore 20 years ago. Thieler helped rebuild the oyster dredge boat skipjack Thomas Clyde and shared dock space with oyster shaft-tongers, and trotline crabbers. As a result of his interest and research, Thieler’s model boat dioramas accurately depict the historical and cultural context of the Chesapeake Bay environment.
Scott Todd, model yacht builder and fifth-generation Dorchester County waterman who works out of his 46’ fiberglass crab boat called Endless Summer. Todd also owns and has restored the Skipjack Lady Katie, which was first launched in 1956.
Don Willey, who grew up in Dorchester County and began building in 1980. His first was the three-masted schooner P. T. White, and since then Willey has built over 700 boat models that are on display all around the world.
Over 20 models are exhibit, running the gamut from a diorama with tiny pieces, to small models, to robust coast guard vessels, to five-foot sailboats.
The exhibit runs through March 26. Second Saturday Artists’ Reception takes place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. March 12 and will include artist talks, light refreshments, and live music with Rick Hester. This event is free, and all are welcome.
For additional program and exhibit information visit DCA online at www.dorchesterarts.org or stop by 321 High Street in Cambridge. The Center is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.