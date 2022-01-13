Salisbury’s Revival @ City Center will be the site of a “Magic Duel” between two professional magicians, Mark Phillips and Ryan Phillips (not related). The two will battle it out on stage at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14.
SALISBURY — Tired of dinner and a movie? Magic shows aren’t just for kids anymore. First-rate snarkists Mark Phillips and Ryan Phillips (no relation) battle for the title of Best Magician in The Magic Duel at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, the Salisbury City Center’s Revival venue. This show involves the audience from start to finish, with magic that will amuse, surprise and fool everyone in the room. Audience members choose the magical challenges for the contest and then vote electronically to determine the winner of the coveted Golden Wand. May the best magician win!
A mix of comedy, magic, and audience participation, The Magic Duel was created for “grown-ups,” 18 years and older, and encourages patrons to “dress to impress.” Though the show does have some mature themes, the age advisory is to promote and maintain a sophisticated atmosphere. The magic on show will not be “cheesy” birthday party fare — expect a performance in the spirit of “Penn & Teller’s Fool Us,” or something you might see on “America’s Got Talent.” More than mere tricks, these dueling illusions can be appreciated by discerning adults.
Tickets are available online at revivalshows.com or by calling the box-office at 667-281-0101.
