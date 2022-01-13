SALISBURY — Tired of dinner and a movie? Magic shows aren’t just for kids anymore. First-rate snarkists Mark Phillips and Ryan Phillips (no relation) battle for the title of Best Magician in The Magic Duel at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, the Salisbury City Center’s Revival venue. This show involves the audience from start to finish, with magic that will amuse, surprise and fool everyone in the room. Audience members choose the magical challenges for the contest and then vote electronically to determine the winner of the coveted Golden Wand. May the best magician win!

A mix of comedy, magic, and audience participation, The Magic Duel was created for “grown-ups,” 18 years and older, and encourages patrons to “dress to impress.” Though the show does have some mature themes, the age advisory is to promote and maintain a sophisticated atmosphere. The magic on show will not be “cheesy” birthday party fare — expect a performance in the spirit of “Penn & Teller’s Fool Us,” or something you might see on “America’s Got Talent.” More than mere tricks, these dueling illusions can be appreciated by discerning adults.

Tickets are available online at revivalshows.com or by calling the box-office at 667-281-0101.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.