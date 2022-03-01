Nadja Jankovic is an internationally acclaimed classical guitarist at only 22 years old. A student of the Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins, she will be traveling across the Bay to Rock Hall for a performance at the Mainstay on Sunday, March 13.
ROCK HALL — On Sunday, March 13, Rock Hall’s Mainstay will be partnering with the Hedgelawn Foundation to present classical guitarist Nadja Jankovic in solo concert. The 22-year-old started playing guitar at the age of 9 in her hometown of Kotor, Montenegro where she studied with the eminent German guitarist Stefan Schmidt. Since then, she has enjoyed a rich international performing career which has taken her throughout Europe and the United States.
Impressively, Nadja has already won First Prizes in over 30 international guitar competitions including awards in Spain, Italy, and Austria. She is currently finishing her studies at the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore in the studio of Maestro Manuel Barrueco. As one of her teachers has commented in print, “A star is born.” Nadja shares that she is “a big fan of romanticism in classical music because the style allows you to express yourself.”
In 2016 Nadja was awarded the distinction of becoming a member of the “D’Addario family,” the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality guitar strings and accessories and a prominent proponent of worldwide music education.
Advance tickets for this special concert are $15 when purchased on the mainstayrockhall.org website. Tickets reserved by phone — 410-639-0331 — and/or picked up on the date of the concert are $20. Doors open at 3:15 p.m. and the show begins at 4 p.m.
The Mainstay’s COVID policy of requiring proof of vaccination for all in attendance and masks worn during the performance remain in effect as of press time, but is subject to change
