Local Color Winners

Award winners and organizers include, from left, front row, Anne Reder, co-chair, Carol McClees, chairman of Local Color, Barbara Zuehlke, Anne Singer, Barbara Kern-Bush, Deborah Wolfe, Kathleen Harvey; back row, Charlie Hunter, judge, Freeman Dodsworth, Deborah McFarlin.

 Photo by Ted Mueller

EASTON — This year’s Local Color Art Show and Sale, by the Working Artist Forum with the support of Plein Air Easton Competition and Arts Festival, was held July 20 through July 23. The public was invited to attend the opening ceremony and award presentation at Christ Church at noon on July 20. The opening was very well attended. Judging had taken place prior to the opening by Charlie Hunter, 2022 grand prize winner at Plein Air, Easton. Hunter’s work can be seen at https://www.hunter-studio.com.


  

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.