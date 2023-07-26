Award winners and organizers include, from left, front row, Anne Reder, co-chair, Carol McClees, chairman of Local Color, Barbara Zuehlke, Anne Singer, Barbara Kern-Bush, Deborah Wolfe, Kathleen Harvey; back row, Charlie Hunter, judge, Freeman Dodsworth, Deborah McFarlin.
EASTON — This year’s Local Color Art Show and Sale, by the Working Artist Forum with the support of Plein Air Easton Competition and Arts Festival, was held July 20 through July 23. The public was invited to attend the opening ceremony and award presentation at Christ Church at noon on July 20. The opening was very well attended. Judging had taken place prior to the opening by Charlie Hunter, 2022 grand prize winner at Plein Air, Easton. Hunter’s work can be seen at https://www.hunter-studio.com.
Hunter explained how the nuances and character of a work can draw him to it and result in an award, but he further stated that there were many works worthy of rewards. He also commented on the quality of all the art in the show.
The Working Artist Forum congratulates the following artists who won awards: Anne Singer, first place, Barbara Kern-Bush, award of excellence, Deborah Wolfe, honorable mention, Kathleen Harvey, honorable mention, Freeman Dodsworth, honorable mention, and Deborah McFarlin, honorable mention.
The Working Artists Forum thanked Carol McClees for her amazing job as chairperson, and all her supporting members who volunteered in various ways to make this show a success. WAF also wishes to thank the public for attending and buying so many wonderful works of art. This show supports children in the arts by WAF donating a portion of the proceeds for the purchase of gift cards to give to local schools for art supplies.
