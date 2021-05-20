CAMBRIDGE — Each Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m., a group of Cambridge area artists meet to plan shows and exhibits, compare works, renovate space in a new location, and plan trips to local museums and venues. Their current focus is the first show in the new spaces, which will be held Friday, June 11 (pre-show from 5 to 7 p.m.), and Saturday, June 12 (2 to 4 p.m)..
The Wednesday Morning Artists met weekly for many years at the Deli in Market Square, until COVID-19 canceled gatherings. The group resumed activities in September 2020 in the main hall of newly donated space in a former church at 900 Peachblossom Avenue; the building is called Peach Blossom Place. With masks on faces and plenty of room to maintain social distancing, the artists have been busy preparing for current and future artistic endeavors.
The group numbers 20 plus and meets for approximately an hour. They adjourn after the business meeting, to renovate and organize their new workrooms where they will soon practice their art and offer a wide variety of classes.
Artistic media of every kind is represented in the talented group: paintings in acrylics, watercolors and oils; writing; photography, fiber art, sculpture in wood, clay and paper maché; singing; pastel and pencil drawings; re-purposed furniture and household goods; stained glass, and more.
The WMA supports the Dorchester Center for the Arts, participating in DCA shows and the Gift Shop. The works of WMA members are available at the group’s own shows and on their facebook page, www.facebook.com/WednesdayMorningArtists/.
There are periodic field trips to area locations where artistic opportunities are pursued or museums visited. When the renovated spaces at Peachblossom are completed, a series of speakers is planned.
Everyone is welcome, from complete novices to old seasoned pros, to those who would just like to be involved with art in their community. All that is asked is an eager attitude and a willingness to stretch your wings — no fees or dues. For more information, contact Robert Gladney (robertgladney62@gmail.com), Susan Lester (teachersl@comcast.net), or the general mailbox at wednesdaymorningartists@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.