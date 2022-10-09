EASTON — The Working Artist Forum is excited to be part of the 2022 Waterfowl Festival this Nov. 10-13. Original art works completed in various media can be viewed and purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. This year’s exhibit will be held at Christ Church Fellowship Hall, 111 S. Harrison St., Easton, and will be part of the ticketed Thursday VIP Premier Night, 5 to 8 p.m., where patrons can also meet the artists.
The following 40 WAF members will each have a display panel showcasing his/her work which will depict various aspects of the natural and cultural life of the Eastern Shore: Jane Anderson, Naomi Clark-Turner, Carol Cowie, Polly Cox, Mary Ford, Rhonda Ford, Carol Frost, Kathleen Ryan Gardiner, Kathleen Janet Gibson, June Hock, Betty Huang, Carla Huber, Laura L. Kapolchok, Kathy Kopec, Marianne Kost, Pat Lang, Judie Lizewski, Linda Luke, Mary Ellen Mabe, Carol McClees, Deborah McFarlin, Anne McLaughlin, Carol Lynn Meers, Amanda Milliner, Diane DuBois Mullaly, Kathleen H. Quinn, Christine Rapa, Anne Reder, Kathie Rogers, Maggii Sarfaty, Stacey Sass, Anne Singer, Scott Sullivan, Nancy Thomas, Georgette Towes, Barbara Harr Watson, Judith Stevens Weaver, Maureen Wheatley, Lori Yates,and Barbara Zuehlke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.