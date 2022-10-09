EASTON — The Working Artist Forum is excited to be part of the 2022 Waterfowl Festival this Nov. 10-13. Original art works completed in various media can be viewed and purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. This year’s exhibit will be held at Christ Church Fellowship Hall, 111 S. Harrison St., Easton, and will be part of the ticketed Thursday VIP Premier Night, 5 to 8 p.m., where patrons can also meet the artists.

