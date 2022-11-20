EASTON — The Working Artist Forum will exhibit paintings from Dec. 1 through Jan. 30, 2023, at the Easton Branch of the Talbot County Free Library. Visitors might find a small painting at the show that might be a perfect gift during the holiday season.
This unique exhibit includes a variety of genres, mediums and subject matter. Contact information for the exhibiting artists will be on display with their art. Of special note are painting demonstrations by several award-winning artists on these days:
Dec. 3: Morning demo by Naomi Clark-Turner, a watercolorist and an oil painter of subjects ranging from landscapes to portraits, and an afternoon demo Lee D’Zmura, a botanical watercolorist of a range of subjects in the natural world.
Dec. 17: Demo by Abby Ober, a studio and plein-air oil painter who teaches individuals and workshops.
These demos are perfect opportunities to watch the creative process in action — for adults and for children. Morning demos will start at about 10 a.m., and afternoon demos will start at about 1 p.m.. Notices confirming these times will be posted at the library.
WAF is a local group of professional artists who meet monthly to share artistic skills and interests and to meet with other professional artists. WAF members promote the arts in the community and support art departments in local schools.
The exhibit at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton at 100 West Dover St. will be open during normal library hours in December and January. Check the library website (tcfl.org) for hours during the holiday season.
Participating artists include: Sandy Alanko, Naomi Clark-Turner, Lee D’Zmura, Mary Ford, Rhonda Ford, Carol Frost, Anna Harding, Betty Huang, Kathy Kopec, Marianne Kost, Pat Lang, Judie Lizewski, Maryellyn Lynott, Abby Ober, Kathie Rogers, Stacey Sass, Scott Sullivan, Georgette Toews and Maureen Wheatley.
