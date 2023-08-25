Listen Now: “ArtScene | the Podcast” presents an inspiring two-part interview with Andrea Schulte, the 2023 QACPS Teacher of the Year at Kent Island High School. Part 1 aired Aug. 1, with the second part releasing toward the end of summer. Part 1 is airing now on Spotify and at: anchor.fm/artscene.
Explore Schulte’s journey from studying art therapy in college to becoming a nationally renowned art educator. Her student-centered approach and passion for helping students with developmental disabilities have led to record-breaking achievements for all students.
Schulte’s National Art Honor Society students also made history this year earning over $1 million in scholarship offers, accounting for one-fourth of Kent Island High’s overall scholarships. Her advanced art students also thrived for a fifth straight year, earning a 100% pass rate on Advanced Placement 2-D Art and Design portfolios.
KIHS Principal Dan Harding said, “Andrea Schulte is an amazing teacher, as noted by her teacher of the year recognition, but she is so much more, as she dedicates herself to the Kent Island High School community in many different ways. Mrs. Schulte leads clubs, activities and student groups throughout the year. Her care for her students is obvious and our building would not be nearly the place it is without her.”
Within this podcast, discover how Schulte’s 2-D Studio Art program flourished, earning state, regional and national awards. Be inspired by the success stories, including student stories, such as Alyssa Scalia, who received Congressional honors, among other students who have blossomed into award-winning artists despite not initially seeing themselves as such.
“Thanks to Mrs. Schulte’s efforts, every KIHS art student has had at least one of their pieces showcased at our annual district-wide ArtScene exhibition, which has grown into the largest student art shows on the Eastern Shore,” said Michael Bell, Queen Anne’s County Public Schools supervisor of Visual and Performing Arts.
In addition to earning QACPS Teacher of the Year honors, Schulte was nominated by Bell and recognized on June 8 by the Maryland Art Education Association as the 2023 MAEA Secondary Art Educator of the Year.
Don’t miss this outstanding educator’s story and learn how she fosters an environment of creativity and acceptance through her unique teaching approach. Tune in to Part One, and watch out for Part Two coming at the end of this summer. Also, save the date for the third annual QACPS Faculty Art Show, with an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15t, at the QAC Centre for the Arts.
Subscribe to “ArtScene | the Podcast” on Spotify at https://anchor.fm/artscene. Also available on iTunes, iHeartRadio, or wherever you get your favorite podcast.
