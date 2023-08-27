Art

One of a pair of six-panel screens: Maple leaves on a stream (front); mountain views (reverse), Ikeda Koson, Edo period, 1856-1858, Japan, is shown.

 Ikeda Koson/Freer Gallery of Art, Smithsonian Institution

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art has announced a partnership with Canon Inc. and the Kyoto Culture Association to present the exhibition “Masterpieces from Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art: Special Exhibition Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of America’s First National Museum of Art.” Eighteen high-resolution facsimiles of Japanese artworks will be on view within Kyoto, Japan’s oldest Zen temple, Kenninji, Oct. 13 to Nov. 3.


  

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.