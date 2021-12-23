MILTON, Del. — The Milton Theatre is ready to start again for its first in-house production of 2022. This time with the 1967 Tony Award-winning musical, “Cabaret,” with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Joe Masteroff. A show isn’t a show without the talent though, and “Cabaret” requires a talented cast of strong singers and actors. Think you have what it takes? Open auditions for “Cabaret” are set for 5 p.m. Jan. 3 at the Milton Theatre.
Synopsis:
Welcome to the infamous Kit Kat Klub, where the Emcee, Sally Bowles, and a raucous ensemble take the stage nightly to tantalize the crowd — and to leave their troubles outside. But as life in pre-WWII Germany grows more and more uncertain, will the decadent allure of Berlin nightlife be enough to get them through their dangerous times?
Cabaret requires all characters to be strong actors, and singers, with a love for performing. The director is looking for actors to create the “experience” of being inside the Kit Kat Klub. The audience should be immersed into the whole attitude, feeling, and culture, that is the Kit Kat Klub. Interested parties can also submit an advance video audition performing 16 bars of any song that highlights the style, character, and range of the role you’re auditioning for. No a capella. Send videos together with a resume, latest headshot, and any questions to productionmanager@pcashows.com. Callbacks will be on the same day. Compensation for shows.
Cast:
• Sally Bowles – (Alto); The headlining British singer at the Kit Kat Klub
• The Emcee – (Baritenor); The Master of Ceremonies at the Kit Kat Klub, a leering, ghoulish, flamboyant figure
• Clifford Bradshaw – (Bass-Baritone); An American writer who has come to Berlin in order to write a novel
• Fräulein Schneider – (Contralto); An older German woman who runs the boarding house where Cliff and Sally reside
• Herr Schultz – (Baritenor); An elderly Jewish fruit shop owner who falls in love with Fräulein Schneider
• Ernst Ludwig – (Baritone); A German smuggler who befriends Cliff when he arrives in Berlin, later revealed to be a Nazi
• Fräulein Kost – (Mezzo-Soprano); A German prostitute who rents a room in Fräulein Schneider’s boarding house
• Rosie, LuLu, Frenchie, Texas, Fritzie, and Helga – Cabaret girls who perform at the Kit Kat Klub
• Bobby, Victor, Hans, and Herman – Cabaret boys of the Kit Kat Klub
• Boy Soprano – A young boy affiliated with the Nazi Party
• Max – Owner of the Kit Kat Klub
• Customs Officer – An officer on the train who greets Clifford and Ernst and checks their passports and luggage
