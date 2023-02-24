Author Jim Duffy to address Cambridge Women's Club

CAMBRIDGE — Author and storyteller Jim Duffy of Secrets of the Eastern Shore will share tales of Delmarva days gone by in a talk at the Cambridge Woman’s Club meeting at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 3.
A Cambridge resident, Duffy is an award winning writer and author of five books, including two collections of “Eastern Shore Road Trips” and the brand new “Shore Bets: The Delmarva Fun Guide,” slated for publication March 1.
Duffy founded the homegrown business Secrets of the Eastern Shore with his wife, photographer Jill Jasuta, to celebrate the heritage and beauty of the Delmarva Peninsula and inspire people to get out and explore the glories of the Eastern Shore and southern Delaware.
Duffy has given storytelling presentations along these lines in dozens of towns up and down the peninsula in recent years. This storytelling journey will venture from one small town on the Delmarva and include stories about the all-female Petticoat Regime that “ruled” the resort town of Ocean City in its early days, a world record setting chicken whose egg-laying exploits led to a big city parade in her honor, and the wild and wooly (and drunken) days when a small Delmarva town ranked as “The Quickie Wedding Capital” of the Eastern Seaboard.
Duffy will have copies of his books in hand for sale after the talk. Feel welcome to bring copies for signing as well.
Join the Cambridge Women’s Club for the talk at the historic Sycamore cottage, located at 417 High St. in Cambridge. There will refreshments at 12:30 p.m. with the lecture starting at 1.
