Daniel V. Meier Jr., who is the author of “Blood Before Dawn,” was recently awarded as a Distinguished Favorite in the Political Thriller category for the 2022 NYC Big Book Award.
The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.
“Blood Before Dawn,” which is the second book in the “Dung Beetles of Liberia” Series, tells the April 1979 story of how Ken Verrier and his wife Sam return to Liberia only to buy diamonds, but they get caught up in a rice riot and a coup d’état. Ken witnesses and unwittingly participates in a period of Liberia’s tumultuous yet poorly documented history — the overthrow of the Tolbert presidency that ultimately ends the Americo-Liberian 133 years of political and social dominance.
A news release stated that “while describing the once beautiful country and a kind and generous people, the Owings resident intertwines terrifying tales of the atrocities committed that account for the future pain of an entire nation.”
This year was a record year for books awarded due to the high level of quality and diversity of books submitted.
“We are elated to highlight these authors’ books, recognize their excellence, and share their achievements.” Awards Sponsor Gabrielle Olczak said in the release. “With our newly formatted website and expanded reach, we look forward to showcasing these titles to a larger audience.”
