Nathan Jarelle of Upper Marlboro recently self-published his latest book “Beyond Poetry: Above and Beyond.”
He is currently working on the third of a five-book series titled “Beyond Poetry,” which is about a Black teen from the inner city during the 1990s whose world is turned upside down after losing his brother to gun violence. He stumbles upon poetry as a way to cope, but is still haunted by the fury of the streets. Jarelle said the book is a combination of fiction and poetry.
He is also working on a free eBook for his readers as a gift for their unwavering support and is hoping to release it before the end of the year.
He says he likes to self-publish his works because he “adores having a genuine connection with my followers through social media and retaining my creative independence.”
The book is available on multiple platforms and signed copies of the book can be obtained at www.natejayreads.com.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
I began writing around [the age of] 12 or 13. My mother used to take my brother and I to the library every summer to get books. Mom used to say that reading during the summer months would keep us sharp for next school year. I was decent at sports and fast, but it wasn’t my calling. I was an expressive kid with a lot to say but didn’t yet know where or how to release that energy. So, I started journaling and it took off from there.
What inspires you
to write?
A lot of my inspiration comes from my affection of wanting to understand the world better and the people in it. I’ve built worlds through my writing which are fictional but also relatable. Through my writing, I can craft characters with life-like dilemmas which readers may find applicable to their own lives. So, I would have to say that I’m inspired by using these facets of storytelling to link into society.
Do you consider
writing to be a career?
Speaking of dilemmas [laughing]. I do consider writing to be a career, yes, but it’s a labor of love for me, first. I try not to lose sight of that. When I’m not being paid, I still pick up the pen and write. I’m extremely passionate about what I do.
What kind of writing process do you use?
That’s a great question. When I’m writing, I like to get everything out onto paper and then I come back later and fill in the gaps. It’s a rigorous process, but I get the absolute best of myself when I’m able to write freely without limitation. I heard a music producer once say that he likes to allow the music to talk to him; I do the same during the writing process. I let the characters tell me who they are and where the story takes place.
Who are some of
your favorite authors and why?
Unfortunately, I do not have a favorite author, but I do have favorite books. One of my favorite books is “Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah. Recently, actor and producer Bill Duke’s “My 40-year career on Screen and Behind the Camera” is another favorite. “Equal Opportunity” by Walter Mosley is really awesome, too; I read it when I was in college. As much as I enjoy reading, I try to be original with my own works. However, I do feel honored to be a part of this wide world of writing with such great artists as the ones I’ve mentioned. I aspire to accomplish what these artists have.
What do you want
readers to know
about you?
[I want people to know] that I’m proud to be a part of this great community and to share my art with them. I believe that’s a privilege, and I will never take that for granted.
Please include a brief description of your book
My latest book, “Beyond Poetry: Above & Beyond,” is an urban-romance novel about a Black teen who falls dangerously in love and gambles with his future. His reckless adolescence is the cause of heartache and hardship. The book is the sequel to its ancestor novel, “Beyond Poetry.”
Please include an
excerpt from the book
“You’re doin’ what a lot of young people do — what I did — put love ahead of life. It’s the other way around. Life first, then love. Because when life is love everything else falls into place. I ain’t judgin’ you for fallin’ in love, but I will judge you for how you love. That matters too. Am I makin’ any sense?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.