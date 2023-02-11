Alex Shenderov recently published his book “Homo Exploratoris.”
Shenderov is a seasoned technologist, with advanced degrees in both biology and engineering, scientific publications and more than two dozen commercialized patents to his name; a serial entrepreneur, an educator and an aspiring futurist.
Shenderov earned his masters in engineering physics from the old USSR and has a doctorate in cell biology from Duke University.
In his spare time, the Lusby resident is a world traveler, avid outdoorsman, community organizer and an aspiring wildlife photographer.
The 491-page book is available at www.amazon.com/Homo-Exploratoris-Humanity-Apprentice-God-ebook/dp/B09Z7F3CHT/.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
It took three years to write “Homo Exploratoris.” A while back, I read Yuval Harari’s “Sapiens” and I loved the questions he asked, and disagreed with many, if not most, of his answers. So, the “Homo Exploratoris” project started as a polemic piece.
What inspires you
to write?
I want my remote descendants to settle space, like my ancestors did Earth. It won’t happen unless enough of us think it’s a good idea. I think humanity is about to choose its future: going forth to the stars, or back to the caves. If my book convinces some folks to shoot for the stars, then writing it was worth the candle.
What kind of writing process do you use?
It all starts with the formidable challenge of actually sitting down. Once that’s done, the rest is relatively easy.
Who are some of your favorite
authors and why?
Vaclav Smil is certainly a favorite, especially his “Energy and Civilization History,” Robert Zubrin, Lee Smolin, Marcelo Gleiser with his “Island of Knowledge,” Darrell Bricker and John Ibbitson with their scary “Empty Planet” and Sabine Hossenfelder. John G. Howe, whose “The End of Fossil Energy and Per Capita Oil” is nowhere near as well-known as it deserves to be and of course, Hans Rosling, specifically his “Factfulness” and Marian Tupy and Gale Pooley with their recent “Superabundance,” which admittedly sounds in places like cherry-picking facts and criteria to make humans look good, but I’ll take that every day, and twice on Sunday, over bad-news media cherry-picking facts and criteria to make humans look bad.
What are you working on now?
The scrapbook for the sequel to “Homo Exploratoris” is getting thicker by the day. I am also involved in a social meta-network project trying to get off the ground, applying humanist approach to problem-solving.
Please include a brief description of
your book
“Homo Exploratoris” tackles fundamental questions [such as] is humanity going forth to the stars, or back to the caves? Is humanity a naked ape species, or an apprentice god? Are we evolving to be both rational enough to do God’s job — create worlds at will — and irrational enough to want it, too? Are we going to explore, and settle, the Universe to one day create other universes in its image? Can it be that gods create universes and universes create gods, in a never-ending circle of life? Is this — spawning civilizations that evolve into gods — a biosphere’s adaptation to immortalize itself? Is the human race even in this race? I believe we are. We are the most numerous, prosperous, healthy, peaceful and educated humankind that ever inhabited this planet.
Please include an
excerpt from the book
“In a Hollywood shootout, the good guys never miss. That’s how you know they’re the good guys.
In WWII, it took an average of 45,000 rounds of small-arms ammo to kill one enemy soldier. If we weren’t such lousy shots, we’d have gone extinct many times over.
There’s a very big difference between what you see and what you actually get. And most of that difference isn’t fabricated in Hollywood. Most of it is fabricated by our own minds. Figure 1 below is a diagram called the “Cognitive Bias Codex”, a compilation of the 175-plus ways we routinely get things wrong (and these are just the most common ones). If looking at that fails to teach one some humility, nothing ever will.
This book is the most important book you’ll ever read, and it’ll teach you the ultimate truth, which will guide you on the right path for the rest of your life and beyond. Just kidding. Someone ignorant and biased wrote this book: a human. At least half of this book is wrong, and it’s up to you to figure out which half. Instead, you’ll find questionable suppositions and falsifiable hypotheses and poetic myths and majestic world views. We humans worked all of these out. Imperfect and biased and ignorant and awed and curious and proud and hopeful humans. It’s a sign of hope more than anything else that we chose to call ourselves Homo sapiens, despite ample evidence to the contrary.”
