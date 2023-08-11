Former Calvert County author Lynn Franklin recently self-published her newest book “The Poodle Who Sang Undercover.”
Franklin and her husband lived in Sunderland for 20 years but moved to Annapolis just before COVID-19 hit.
Nevertheless, her books are still set in Calvert County and around Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay and she says readers will recognize locations in North Beach and Chesapeake Beach, as well as throughout the state.
The award-winning author of the Kimberley West Gemstone Mysteries series added that “the dogs in the books will never, ever die.”
To purchase “The Poodle Who Sang Undercover,” go to www.amazon.com.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
My first-grade teacher told my parents that I would grow up to be a writer. I’m not sure if this is because of my proficiency with the English language or my propensity to scare the other children by telling ghost stories during recess. Nancy Drew’s adventures — not to mention her spiffy red convertible — inspired me to write mysteries. I wrote my first mystery in third grade. It was called “Bloody Murder.” Ironically, I write cozy mysteries, which do not include blood and gore. But, yah know, kids …
What inspires you to write?
My readers are my inspiration. In the Kimberley West Gemstone Mysteries, readers told me they loved learning about gemstone legends and lore while enjoying a good story. Their response guides me as I write the next books in the series. My latest mystery “The Poodle Who Sang Undercover” is the first of a new series with a totally different feel. I wrote it specifically to make people laugh and ... are now asking for additional books in this series. So I will honor their request.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
Absolutely. A good story pulls readers in, keeps them there without stumbling blocks and finally releases them with a satisfying ending. To do this, the writer needs to be proficient not only with spelling and grammar, but also with story rhythm, character development, large and fine-scale structure and a host of other techniques. This takes years of learning and practice. Writers owe it to readers to take the time needed to create compelling stories.
What kind of writing process do you use?
I always start with learning about my characters, the villains as well as the heroines. Even though I write mysteries it’s the characters’ desires and behaviors that drive the plot. This is what makes the characters realistic. “The Poodle Who Sang Undercover,” where the heroes are wise-cracking dogs, also relies on believable characters. Anyone who has lived with a dog will recognize the dog detectives’ behaviors and comments on their human counterparts.
Who are some of your favorite authors and why?
I’ve been told that my humor mirrors one of my favorite writers, Mark Twain. I love Twain’s dry wit, particularly in his Tom Sawyer stories. Another childhood favorite author was Mary Stewart. Her mysteries carried me to exotic places. I love being able to learn something new while enjoying a good story.
What are you working on now?
I’ve got three new books in the works, each in a different series. In the next gemstone mystery, Kim and her standard poodle sidekick search for a priceless pendant with a cursed history. In response to readers’ request, I’m also planning a new outing for the characters from “The Poodle Who Sang Undercover.” This time the three unlikely heroes will be going undercover at a movie shoot. I’m also starting a new series. As a fan of Dashiell Hammett’s “Nick and Nora Charles” and television’s “Hart to Hart,” I’ve always wanted to write about a husband and wife team. What sets my amateur sleuths apart from the ones I just mentioned is their age. Nick is 72 and Lexie is 65.
Include a brief description of your book
What do you get when you blend Nancy Drew with a pair of wisecracking dogs? A hilarious and heartwarming cozy mystery for all ages. The Top Dog Detective Agency was on the brink of collapse until Detective Bill O’Brian hired a pair of canine buddies with specialized skills. The furry investigators had a nose for trouble and a knack for cracking cases even the police couldn’t solve.
But when Detective Bill falls ill, the dogs vow to keep the agency afloat. There’s just one problem: potential clients can’t understand them. With bankruptcy looming, salvation arrives in the form of a spunky teenage girl looking for summer work. To the dogs’ delight, Kimberley West understands them perfectly. The three team up to save the agency. With Kim translating, they embark on their biggest cases yet. Can they solve the mysteries and keep the agency afloat? Find out in this heartwarming tale of unlikely heroes and unstoppable determination. Packed with humor and heart, The Poodle Who Sang Undercover provides a unique insight into human nature and is a must-read for anyone who loves a good whodunit with a furry, four-legged twist.
Please include an excerpt from the book that you feel is compelling for local readers:
“To track a dog kidnapper, Kimberley West and her dog sidekicks — Sam, a standard poodle and Tucker, a long-haired dachshund –go undercover at a dog show. This requires Kim and Sam to run an agility course — something neither of them had ever done.
At this point, the cheering was so loud that Sam couldn’t hear Kim’s next cue. But she was pointing at a flat, low jump. Oh, wow, a broad jump!
He cleared the jump and grinned back at Kim.
“That’s not a jump!” Kim shouted.
She pointed at the object he’d just cleared.
“Box!”
The strain in her voice broke Sam’s heart. She clearly needed cheering. And that meant: Zoomies!
Sam pushed off from his back legs, leaped into the air and zoomed around the box. He ran so fast he created his own wind tunnel. His ears flapped, his tail wagged, his paws barely touched the ground.
Once, twice, three times he circled the box. As he came around for a fourth try, he spotted Kim standing nearby, her finger pointing straight down.
“Hey, Kim,” he shouted. “Watch this!”
He adjusted his angle and charged toward what he now realized must be the silly the pause box.
“Slow down!” Kim said.
But Sam had other ideas. He leaped onto the box, planted his front feet and dropped to his butt.
The brake specialists at Chevrolet and Ford could learn much about “stopping on a dime” by talking with a poodle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.