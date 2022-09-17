Some of my favorite authors include Rick Riordan, Mary Pope Osborne and Eoin Colfer.
What are you working on now?
I am working on a book of mural designs that I will share with anyone who is interested in murals. I started working on a book of murals because one thing that I learned about myself as an artist this year is that I would like to design more murals. This book is going to be finished soon (this winter or next spring) but I am expecting to only publish this book as something that I can show businesses and customers who want murals.
What do you want readers to know about you?
I want readers to know that even though I am in my 20s and I have a disability, I am a very talented artist and author.
Please include an excerpt from the book
“Thinking about family and friends means putting others before myself. Thinking about family and friends also means getting to know what my friends and family are interested in. It is important to know what people are interested in so that you can participate in activities with friends and talk to family members. When I think about family and friends, I feel blessed to have nice friends and I feel loved by everyone in my family. The colors of my feelings are blue, red, and light orange and my feelings are shaped like a heart and a scented candle.”
