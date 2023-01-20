The Avalon Theatre will host a Frederick Douglass 205th Birthday Celebration event on Saturday, Feb. 18, in Easton.
The show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $65 and there is also VIP package for $125. That includes dinner and a post-show gathering at the Waterfowl Building.
This fundraiser event will include performances by Phil Darius Wallace and Millicent Sparks at the Avalon Theatre at 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD 21601. Immediately following the show will be an unveiling of an 8-foot-tall Portrait of Frederick Douglass by an Oscar Award Winning Artist, along with refreshments and dinner at the Waterfowl Building located at 40 S. Harrison Street Easton, MD 21601.
"Imagine being a fly on the wall as Frederick Douglass and Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. discuss integration What about Douglass speaking with Minister Malcolm X? You don’t want to miss this a very special show in honor of the 205th Birthday of the great abolitionist," the Avalon said in an announcement on the event.
About The Presenters
Darius Wallace is an actor and has been in several Hollywood movies (Nothing But The Truth, Brian Banks and The World We Make). His most recent upcoming movie is Queen Rising. He has appeared on TV shows such as (Christmas At Graceland, Bluff City Law, Tyler Perry’s Sistas and Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit). He is a founding company member of Tennessee Shakespeare in Memphis, Tennessee and he has performed all over the country in thousands of schools, universities, theaters, and libraries as Frederick Douglass, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Minister Malcolm X, Dr. Carter G. Woodson and Langston Hughes.
Darius has directed his own movie (100 Lives.) He is a two-time winner of the Ostrander Award in Memphis, Tennessee for best actor and best original play.
Millicent Sparks brings to life the most famous conductor of the Underground Railroad, Harriet Tubman, who helped enslaved Africans to escape to freedom. She will take on an emotional ride north on the Underground Railroad with dynamic and powerful Theatrical Performance of Harriet Tubman. The Award-winning actress is in high demand for her masterful performances.
Sparks is an accomplished actor/writer/producer who has performed on local, regional and international stages and in film and on television. Sparks, a lifelong history buff, develops and produces researched living history performance programs with special emphasis on the African American experience through her production company Millicent Sparks Productions, Inc.
