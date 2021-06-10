SALISBURY — More fans are returning to ballparks, stadiums and arenas for sporting events and concerts.
That includes on the Shore where the Delmarva Shorebirds are a Minor League affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.
The Shorebirds play in the Low-A East league with home games at the 5,200-seat Arthur W. Perdue Stadium off U.S. Route 50 in Salisbury. The 12-team league includes Minor League affiliates across the Mid-Atlantic region.
The team is part of the Delmarva Peninsula’s rich history with baseball including various incarnations of the Eastern Shore League. The Shore is also home to baseball Hall of Famers including Harold Baines and Jimmie Foxx.
The Shorebirds’ ballpark is off of Route 50 and Hobbs Road in Salisbury on the way to Ocean City
We caught up with Shorebirds director of broadcasting and Sam Jellinek on what fans should expect at games with statewide and other COVID-19 restrictions and rules lifted eased.
Jellinek said fans can check out the the Minor League team’s promotional schedule online at https://www.milb.com/delmarva.
Upcoming promotions include a team scarf giveaway on June 18, postgame fireworks for Saturday games, beer promotions on Thursdays and Fridays.
Here is the rest of what fans should expect at the Delmarva ballpark, according to Jellinek.
What capacity is the ballpark out now and will that change at all during the course of the season?
We are currently at 100% capacity with no restrictions.
Are masks still required of fans and staff?
Masks are not required for fans.
Do you have any events, promotions or experiences aimed at welcoming back fans?
This entire season is a celebration of baseball returning to Delmarva and every game will have that vibe. We thank the entire community for their support during this past year and we can’t wait to continue the fun each and every game at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.