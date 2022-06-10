Ocean City is hosting DJs for free performances this summer.
Ocean City has a number of free events this summer, including Monday DJ dance parties on the beach.
You can dance on the beach this summer on Ocean City's boardwalk with events hosted by DJs.
The beach dance party events run Mondays from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Caroline Street Stage near the boardwalk. The first DJ set is July 11 and they will run weekly through Aug. 29.
The Ocean City events are for all ages. For more information, call 410-250-0125 or 800-626-2326.
Entertainment schedule include:
July 11 - DJ Batman
July 18 - BK & Chrissy "Radio Ocean City"
August 1 - DJ Kutt
August 8 - Ocean 98.1 WOCM presents "Our Very Own DJ Magellan!"
August 15 - BK & Chrissy "Radio Ocean City"
August 22 - DJ Knappy & Gizmo
August 29 - DJ Kutt.
