Belle (Lily Glista) and Adam/Beast (R.J. Schmidt) practice a dance at a recent rehearsal at the New Life Church in Prince Frederick in preparation for four performances of “”Beauty and the Beast” at Huntingtown High.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photoS by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Over the course of three days and nights for a grand sum of four performances, the Children’s Theatre of Southern Maryland, comprised of actors and actresses ages 8 to 16, will perform the musical “Beauty and the Beast” at Huntingtown High School later this month after weeks of rehearsing at the New Life Church in Prince Frederick.
Produced by Bill Righter and directed by Aly Cross, the upcoming performances of “Beauty and the Beast” on the spacious stage of the Huntingtown High’s auditorium will offer a stark contrast to the genuinely cozy confines of the New Life Church classroom where rehearsals have been held for the past two weeks. It represents a challenge that Cross is eager for her performers to accept.
“What I love about this group is they have so much energy and excitement,” Cross said. “They also have so much unity and camaraderie and they love working with one another every day. I knew this particular play was going to be a challenge, but I also knew that it was going to be excellent with the cast that we were able to assemble.”
The story centers around an arrogant young prince named Adam (played by R.J. Schmidt) and his castle’s servants who fall under the spell of a wicked enchantress, who turns him into a hideous beast. He learns to love another in order to be loved in return. The spirited, headstrong village girl Belle (played by Lily Glista) enters the Beast’s castle after he imprisons her father, Maurice.
With the help of his enchanted servants, including the matronly Mrs. Potts (Avery Laird), Belle begins to draw the cold-hearted beast out of his isolation.
Other primary characters in the performance include Babette (Addison Sunderland), Lumiere (Eli Herrin), Cogsworth (Caleb Leach), Chip (E.J. Cross) an Dining Table (Abby Leach).
In addition to the plot lines, “Beauty and the Beast” is also known for several musical scores, including “Be Our Guest,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “En Route Pour la Foire,” “L’aille Quest,” “Le Prince Renault” and “The Mob Song.”
