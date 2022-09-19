Parking next to the Blue Angel, shown here being refurbished by the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum after it acquired it in 2021, is a popular parking place at the museum’s annual Wheels and Wings car show.
Want to park your Ford next to a fighter jet, your Hyundai alongside a helicopter or your BMW a few feet away from a bomber? Your best opportunity to do just that would be during the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum’s sixth annual Wheels and Wings car show on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The event allows car enthusiasts to park their vehicles on the museum’s flight line next to any one of the museum’s various aircraft.
“I just think the people in our community have such a love for all these cars and just having them next to the aircraft is such a unique experience, so we’re bringing the two worlds together,” Ashley Spalding, the museum’s events and external communications manager, said. “We’re right next to the Navy base, it’s popular, people like to do it, it’s a real community event and it’s fun. It speaks for itself.”
Spalding said all 30 VIP spaces have been taken, though most of the general admission parking spaces are still available.
She added that as of Sept. 14 almost 50 vehicles had been registered but that there’s “also a big rush for same day registration, so we’re hoping we can match what we had last year, if not exceed it.”
She said undoubtedly the most popular parking spaces have been next to the iconic Blue Angels, which the museum acquired in July 2021.
“I will say it is the one thing everyone asks us about,” she said.
Spalding said the museum has registered all types of vehicles and “everything from classic vintage to muscle cars. You’re definitely not going to see all these amazing cars on our flight line every day.”
In a news release, Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Executive Director Scott Gray said the event is “a great opportunity for people to see our collection of aircraft and to experience some of the coolest cars in southern Maryland. Having the unique cars next to such interesting aircraft is something you don’t get to see often. I think the public will be blown away yet again.”
There will also be activities for children such as playing with chalk on the Flight Line and seeing the Bernoulli Principle, which shows how air moves around objects. Inside, children will be able to fill bags with hot air and watch them float away, and as Spalding said with a laugh, “never be seen again.”
In addition, the flight simulators will be open and instead of a standard $10 charge will be by donation.
Food trucks representing Blue Wind Gourmet, the Chaptico Market, Salted Scoop and Sweet Tooth Funnel Cakes will also be on hand.
Asked whether or not her car would occupy a space on the flight line, Spalding noted with a laugh she had a 2006 Hyundai, but added, “Maybe next year if things go well.”
