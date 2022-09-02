The Cannabis Science Conference — which focuses on medical and scientific marijuana as well as cultivation, hemp, CBD and psychedelics — will return to Baltimore Sept. 14 to 16.
The three-day educational conference, networking event and cannabis expo will be held at the Baltimore Convention Center. It is the third year for the cannabis event in Baltimore.
The conference features cultivators, medical practitioners, researchers, instrument makers and policy makers. Medical marijuana is legal in Maryland and there is a measure on the 2002 ballot to legalize cannabis for recreational use.
Agilent Technologies is serving a title sponsor for the event.
“We look forward to bringing the cannabis and psychedelics industries’ best and brightest minds together for another exciting year in Baltimore,” said Josh Crossney, founder of CSC Events; director of cannabis events at MJH Life Sciences and a Baltimore native. “Since 2016, Cannabis Science Conference has been leading the way in cannabis science and medical education. Our team was thrilled to launch our first east coast event in Baltimore in 2019 and we’re excited to bring the event back to Baltimore for our 3rd edition of CSC East.”
This year’s conference also features Canna Boot Camp pre-conference workshop Sept. 14 at Evermore Cannabis Company, a Maryland licensed cultivation and processing facility. Boot camp attendees will rotate through interactive educational zones at Evermore and gain a full understanding of how the cannabis industry works from seed to sale.
The conference will feature an exhibit hall with over 100 vendors and local expert presentations from Johns Hopkins University, University of Maryland, Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, Eastern Analytical Labs, Curio Wellness and Evermore Cannabis Co.. The Cannabis Science Conference will feature more than 100 expert presenters.
