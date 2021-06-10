ANNAPOLIS — The Gabe Stillman Band and special guest Kat Riggins will perform Saturday, June 12 at the Rams Head on Stage in Annapolis.
Gabe Stillman is based out of Williamsport, Pennsylvania and brings a three-piece band focus on the blues and American roots music. He promises “a high-energy show that features original music from both myself and the fantastic Kat Riggins, as well as some classic blues and American roots standards.”
“Kat is a powerhouse performer and of course my band will be bringing our signature “hard stompin’ blues” sound to Rams Head On Stage,” Stillman said.
Stillman counts blues legends as his musical inspirations.
“When I first started playing my biggest influences were some of the most legendary blues guitar players and singers i.e. B.B. King, Albert King, Muddy Waters, Howlin Wolf, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Eric Clapton, etc. As I’ve grown as an artist I’m increasingly fascinated with songwriters and more focused on the craft of songwriting,” Stillman said.
“My inspirations in that regard range from the great R&B, blues, country, and pop composers of days past like Doc Pomus, Willie Dixon, Lamont Dozier, Allen Toussaint, Willie Nelson, and Bob Dylan all the way to contemporary artists whose writing draws from similar places like Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlisle, Anders Osborne, Tab Benoit, and Marcus King,” he said.
Like other musicians and artists, Stillman is excited to see live concerts and other musical and artistic performances returning after cancelations and restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think it’s crucial to the health and well-being of our society! I know I found out how much of a people person I really am when I couldn’t perform for people this past year. I know that I’ll never take the opportunity to play music for granted ever again. I think the arts bring people together in so many profound ways and as long as it’s done with safety in mind first, I’m going to enjoy sharing the live music experience with fans and other musicians moving forward through 2021,” Stillman said.
More information on the band can be found at GabeStillman.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.