You can find out at the seventh annual Recycled Cardboard Boat Regatta on Aug. 6 at the Nanticoke River Public Marine Park in Blades.
The event, which is put on by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, returns after a two-year absence because of coronavirus shutdowns and restrictions.
The event starts at 11 a.m. with the judging of boats appearance at noon and races to see if homemade cardboard boats can function in the water. The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 7.
The Recycled Cardboard Boat Regatta is put on by the Nanticoke Watershed Alliance, Abbotts Mill Nature Center, and Town of Blades, as part of the Reclaim Our River (ROR) Program – Nanticoke Series. “The event is open to anyone who can build a cardboard boat,” the state agency said in a release. “Boats may be any size, shape, or design, but must be made of recycled cardboard. They should be painted with multiple coats of any indoor or exterior latex house paint. Decorations may be removed after judging, and prior to the race start.”
Registration is $20 per boat for those who sign up by July 30. After that the cost goes up to $30 per boat — including the day of the event.
The race and seaworthiness test involves padding the cardboard vessels 100 yards for adults and 50 years for kids.
There are also sponsorship opportunities available.
