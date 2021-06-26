EASTON — The Avalon Foundation is bring backing its Fourth of July carnival and fireworks show.
The popular annual carnival was nixed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The carnival started June 25 and runs through July 4 with an Independence Day fireworks show. The events are held in Easton near Marlboro Avenue, Easton Parkway and St. Michaels Road.
For more information check out the Avalon Foundation’s website: https://avalonfoundation.org/
