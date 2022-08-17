DENTON — An annual end-of-summer celebration, Caroline Summerfest returns for its 33rd year in Denton with the theme this year of Sunset Serenade. Summerfest is a free, family entertainment festival set for Friday, Aug. 19, and Saturday, Aug. 20.
The Spirit of the Revolution and the Band of Blue, Colonel Richardson High School and North Caroline High School marching bands, will converge in front of the courthouse to honor the festival’s return at 4:45 p.m. with a shared performance of the National Anthem and the opening ceremonies by county and town officials.
Last year the festival moved its hours for the two-day event to early evening, and organizers kept those hours this year. Summerfest will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. both days. Free parking and shuttle bus transportation are available from the Health and Public Services Building located at 407 South Seventh Street on both days.
The cooler evening temperatures are expected to attract larger crowds, and this year a fourth stage has been added for performances. More than 75 nonprofit vendors and corporate sponsors that support the event.
Kid and family friendly activities are a key feature, and returning this year is a Saturday “Touch A Truck” display for heavy equipment and big trucks — a perfect opportunity for families to meet the “rock star” operators and sit in the driver’s seat of these big rigs. Sand piles for castles, fire truck rides, the Eagle Line Railroad display, and Pro Parties Bounce events ($) will again be located throughout the three-block historic downtown. KidZart is the Caroline Summerfest version of free make and take craft creation stations for all ages to paint, sculpt, glue, cut and color creations that delight the aspiring artist and become a memento for the festival experience.
The giant children’s sandpit will be located on Second Street right next to Denton Volunteer Fire Department’s Fire Truck and near master sand sculptor George Zaiser’s castle creation.
There will be bounces, giant slides and games, face painting, sand sculpting, the “World’s Longest Chalk Board” and other activities that will keep kids and adults busy for hours.
And, of course, festival-goers can also enjoy the variety of festival foods and gaming, all benefiting local nonprofits.
Performance schedules are posted on carolinesummerfest.com.
There is plenty of free parking at the 107 S. Seventh Street in Denton at the Health and Public Services Building near the Denton Volunteer Fire Department. Accessible and air-conditioned shuttle buses travel from the parking area on 7th Street directly into the heart of the festival.
Caroline Summerfest is a pet-free, wheel-free and alcohol-free event. Park your bicycle, scooters and skateboards on the bike racks located at Third and Gay streets.
For more information, call 410-479-8120 or visit www.carolinesummerfest.com. Like the event on Facebook for festival updates at facebook.com/carolinesummerfest.
The festival is supported in part by a grant from the Caroline County Council of Arts and the Maryland State Arts Council. The Town of Denton and Caroline County Recreation and Parks produce the event with the support of more than 75 volunteers.
