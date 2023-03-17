Music Cat Stevens

British singer-songwriter Yusuf / Cat Stevens performs at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York on Sept. 24, 2016. Stevens will release a new album of original songs this summer. The 12-song collection is called “King of a Land” and comes out in June on George Harrison-founded Dark Horse Records.

 Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Legendary British singer-songwriter Cat Stevens will release a new album of original songs this summer that took the “Peace Train” hitmaker over a decade to make and revisits familiar themes of togetherness.


