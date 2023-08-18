CBMM will open a new special exhibition, “Her Helm: Portraits of Women on the Chesapeake”, next month in the Van Lennep Auditorium, showcasing the work of photographer Kristin Rutkowski (pictured) to highlight women who captain vessels on the Chesapeake Bay.
CBMM will open a new special exhibition, “Her Helm: Portraits of Women on the Chesapeake”, next month in the Van Lennep Auditorium, showcasing the work of photographer Kristin Rutkowski (pictured) to highlight women who captain vessels on the Chesapeake Bay.
A fifth-generation captain who pilots charters aboard Island Queen II, Vera Meredith is featured in CBMM’s forthcoming “Her Helm” special exhibition .
CBMM’s “Her Helm” exhibition features a selection of Kristin Rutkowski’s photo portraits of women who captain vessels on the Chesapeake Bay, including Kate Dumhart of the schooner Sultana.
The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is bringing a new special exhibition showcasing the work of photographer Kristin Rutkowski to highlight women who captain boats and vessels on the Chesapeake Bay.
“Her Helm: Portraits of Women on the Chesapeake” starts Friday, Sept. 8., at CBMM’s Van Lennep Auditorium in St. Michaels.
CBMM will host an exhibition-opening artist talk with Rutkowski on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 5:30pm. Registration is available now at bit.ly/HerHelm, with both in-person and virtual attendance options at a suggested ticket price of $8 per person.
According to CBMM, the “two-year project, Rutkowski sought to challenge gendered stereotypes of who commands the wheel aboard vessels that ply the Bay.”
The full collection of Rutkowski’s portraits will also be featured in a soon-to-be published “Her Helm” book.
“Women have long had vital roles in the Chesapeake’s fisheries and as skilled mariners,” CBMM’s Director of Curatorial Affairs & Exhibitions Jen Dolde said. “Nonetheless, their contributions frequently were not documented, or are not given the attention their contributions warrant. Kristin Rutkowski’s images boldly represent these women, and the oral histories give voice to their determination and passion.”
According to a release from CBMM, “a Maryland-based portrait photographer, Rutkowski traveled the region to feature more than 50 women who make their own way on the water, discovering a network of recreational power boaters and sailors, charter boat and tug captains, maritime and environmental educators, and delivery boat and ferry operators. Each of them, she found, experienced unique obstacles and challenges as they built their confidence and capability on the water.”
Entrance to view Her Helm is included with general admission, which is free for CBMM members. This exhibition is funded through CBMM’s Regional Folklife Center under the Maryland Traditions program of the Maryland State Arts Council.
CBMM will offer programming around the exhibition over the coming months, starting with Rutkowski’s Sept. 14 talk.
“I’m excited to share the ‘Her Helm’ project, and the amazing women involved, with the friends of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum,” Rutkowski said. “CBMM’s mission to record and promote life and culture around the Bay makes it the perfect place to recognize the contributions and leadership of these women. I’m incredibly grateful for CBMM’s support in sharing this project and recognizing the importance of celebrating this demographic, of helping to normalize the fact that women are in charge of boats.”
On Oct. 23 at 5:30pm, Captain Judy Bixler will speak about her experiences at the helm of the Oxford-Bellevue Ferry over the past two decades. Registration for the program, “Her Helm: The Oxford-Bellevue Ferry Tale,” is now at bit.ly/FerryTale. The suggested cost is $8 per person, with both in-person and virtual options available.
