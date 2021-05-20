CBMM to present virtual trivia nights

ST. MICHAELS — Put your knowledge to the test with the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum during two virtual trivia nights, scheduled for Mondays, May 24 and July 26, from 8 to 9 p.m. Play on your own, team up with members of your household, or connect with friends virtually and join the game.
“While we are all adapting to a more virtual world, we wanted a fun way for our community to connect — and what better way to do that than through some friendly competition,” said CBMM Director of Education Jill Ferris.
The cost to participate is free for CBMM members. Non-members are encouraged to pay what they can by adding a donation at checkout. Visit cbmm.org/virtualtrivia to register, and for tech tips on how to run your trivia team, contact registration@cbmm.org.
CBMM members play a critical role in supporting CBMM’s rich legacy of educational programs, fascinating and ever-changing exhibitions, and maintenance of the largest collection of Chesapeake Bay watercraft in the world, including access to exclusive discounts, perks, and programming. To learn more about becoming a CBMM member, visit cbmm.org/membership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.