CAMBRIDGE — “You Don’t Know Nothin’ ‘Bout Groove City.” Until a film with that name won best documentary at the 2020 Chesapeake Film Festival, that was still true for some social circles in Cambridge, a municipality with the little old nickname of Groove City.
Since “You Don’t Know Nothin’ ‘Bout Groove City” premiered in February of last year, the debut film from director and local pastor Cesar Gonzalez has drawn Cambridge as a community closer to its cultural and historical roots.
The film captures the significance of the moniker Groove City and tells the true history of the name’s origins, catapulting the tale beyond Cambridge’s African-American community — which has long championed the name — and unifying social circles outside of the city’s Black residents under a common thread.
That was exactly Gonzalez’s intention when he set out to make the film as a first-time moviemaker.
“There is a lack of understanding when people don’t understand each other’s experience. If I was able to make a film that is not condescending or attacking, a lot of people start to understand each other’s experience,” said Gonzalez, a pastor at Cambridge Seventh-Day Adventist Church. “It’s a Black story for a white audience.”
The name derives from the culture of Cambridge throughout the mid-to-late 20th Century, a time that attracted popular Black jazz, rock and funk musicians to the downtown area in minority-dominated communities, mainly on just one side of Race Street, a road that has acted as something of a cultural division in town.
Over time, Groove City became a proud touchstone of African-American pride in Cambridge, but it was distinct and separated from the white community. Gonzalez’s film finally revealed what the city’s moniker meant on a broader level, said Adrian Holmes, founder and president of Alpha Genesis CDC, an organization with a mission to empower communities through art and culture.
“There’s two worlds, but you can’t even act like that’s just Cambridge — every metropolitan or urban area has several worlds within just one city and community,” she said. “So to hear those stories is such a feel good thing. To understand how much pride it brought to Cambridge and to the Black community. I can just feel the love and can feel this thing was birthed out of love and pride and respect for Cambridge.”
The hour-long film starts by introducing the dark history of Cambridge. In the 17th and part of the 18th centuries, the port city was home to one of the largest slave trades in America — including an auction block that is still in town. And once slavery ended, Cambridge was still divided along Black and white lines. The film also explores modern-day racial tensions, including a backlash from some in the community over the 2019 installation of the Harriet Tubman mural from artist Michael Rosato.
Gonzalez recalls the unveiling of the mural at the corner of Maryland Avenue, when someone shouted “White Power” at the crowd. He compared lingering divides in Cambridge to a marriage.
“You have a couple that may live in the same home, the same house, but have absolutely no communication. They are living completely different lives,” he said in the film. “And I feel that is what has been happening in Cambridge. And really across America. We have whites and blacks that have completely receded into their own corners and live completely different lives.”
The film then highlights how Cambridge became home to Groove City through a series of interviews with residents who grew up and watched or performed during that time, with Gonzalez also working in old still shots and music videos to display the culture of the period.
Lynette Wongus, a Cambridge native, said in the film she remembers that during the ‘70s and ‘80s, “anybody that was anybody came through Cambridge” to perform in the minority communities on just one side of Race Street.
“People of color could only perform in certain venues and certain places, and Cambridge was the spot,” she said.
Hip-hop, dance, DJs and party culture exploded in Cambridge at the time, attracting popular artists like James Brown, Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five and Will Smith. The city is said to have even helped establish the “Groove” culture that eventually spread across the country.
But the film shows how longtime Cambridge natives who were white were unaware of the booming culture, and the fact that it was the inspiration for the nickname of Groove City. Later, the term entered common usage among the entire city through appropriation, with the moniker appearing on T-shirts, coffee mugs and other items. But there was no context to it, and the Black community felt they had been robbed of something they created, a troubling commonality throughout American history.
“The Black community felt as if that is our term, and that now they are taking it on,” said Veronica Taylor, a resident, who said she felt personally offended by the appropriation.
The idea for a film exploring the origins of the nickname came about when WHCP Radio planned to adopt the name of Groove City for its performance venue off Race Street, prompting a huge public outcry in 2018.
Holmes and other community advocates pressed Mike Starling, the general manager and founder of WHCP, about his motives. Starling informed them his business was a nonprofit and he wasn’t profiting off the name. But Starling was unaware of the name’s meaning and was surprised to learned about it from Holmes.
“We were mortified that we were unaware of the significance of the name,” Starling said in an interview. “We were never so pleased to be called ignorant before. In the course of that, we knew we probably needed to tell the story.”
The WHCP founder said that “if there is a single thing we could ever do that could move the needle on racial harmony” he wanted to be a part of it.
Starling and Holmes decided they would make a short video about the nickname’s meaning, and Gonzalez, who is on the board of WHCP and has a background in English and some magazine writing, volunteered to make the video.
When Gonzalez set out to make “Groove City,” he and WHCP had planned to keep it around five minutes long. But the narrative quickly ballooned into a larger project that Gonzalez embraced, evolving into a story he believed in.
“This was a story that needed to be told,” he said. “I started to see how important the conversation is for Black folks — that not being racist isn’t enough. You have to go out of your way, to try and make friends and come to an understanding.”
The film was fundraised with the help of WHCP and cost just $6,500 to make. It premiered in February 2020 at the Dorchester Center for the Arts, George B. Todd Performance Hall. It aired just before the pandemic struck and attracted well over 200 people.
Afterward, “You Don’t Know Nothin’ ‘Bout Groove City” ran at the Chesapeake Film Festival and was chosen as best documentary because of its timeliness during a national reckoning and widespread protests against racism and police brutality, said Nancy Tabor, CFF executive director.
“It had excellence in exploring racial tensions that continue to divide the town of Cambridge,” said Tabor, who recruited Gonzalez to join the board of CFF after the film. “I thought it was an exclusive portrayal of a little-known about (story) during the evolving impact of the Black Lives Matter movement.”
Gonzalez was stunned by the community’s reception to the film and was surprised by his own storytelling ability.
“It’s absurd,” he said. “I had no idea that anybody would see it. It had a lot of emotion in it, and people are talking about their story. To deal with that, with that (kind of) care ... I was afraid to make things worse.”
But he felt that, as a person of color who has interacted with diverse communities, he was a good candidate to tell the story.
Gonzalez was born in Panama and grew up in Miami. Throughout his late teens, Gonzalez struggled with drugs and, at one point, “had six dollars to my name.” One night he prayed to God to let him sleep safe and soundly, and he did. It was the “beginning of my relationship” with God, he said, and eventually he got himself together, went to college and majored in English, and worked as a managing editor for Life magazine.
He came to Cambridge around 2008 and later joined the Seventh-Day Adventist Church as a pastor. He quickly got involved in community events and served on nonprofit boards including WHCP Radio.
For him, the film has become the defining hallmark of his life, a milestone that would have seemed nearly impossible when he was younger and living on the streets. But he doesn’t want to stop here: Gonzalez plans to keep exploring Cambridge and Dorchester County — and make another film.
Gonzalez is encouraged by the community, too. Holmes worked closely with him along the way, and was there when the film premiered at the February 2020 event. The community advocate said “Groove City” helped make “tremendous progress” in Cambridge.
“When we get to the core of who we are, we are creative individuals and we connect at levels of creativity,” she said. “It kind of washes away the fear and gives us the freedom to express, to share, to co-create — that is what we are learning to do best.”
With the pandemic winding down, Holmes and Gonzalez are moving to show the film at more community centers and places in Dorchester, and Gonzalez hopes to air it on Maryland Public Television.
“When I started this I had no idea what I was doing,” Gonzalez said. “I am forever grateful to have this opportunity. It’s the highlight of my life to not only make this film, but to tell this story.”
