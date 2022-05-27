This year’s Antique & Classic Boat Festival at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels highlights boats built on the Chesapeake Bay, with related vessels and educational seminars planned around that theme.Tickets and more information about this Father’s Day weekend festival can be found at cbmm.org.
George Sass / CBMM
The 34th Antique & Classic Boat Festival at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels later this month will feature locally built boats.
The festival starts Friday, June 17 and runs through Sunday, June 19 at the Navy Point.
The theme of the popular event is “Chesapeake Bay Built”, according to CBMM officials.
Locally and regionally built boats including deadrises, bugeyes, cruisers, runabouts and racers will be feature on land and the water during the weekend event. Ship and boat building are rich parts to the Eastern Shore's and Chesapeake Bay region's history and heritage.
A USAAF P-520, the last of the 85-foot U.S. Army Air Corps Crash boats used to rescue downed pilots during World War II will also be featured and open for tours during the St. Michaels boat festivals.
The boat is maintained by the Veterans Heritage Foundation, Artists, artisans and other vendors will also be at the waterfront event.
For tickets and more information, visit cbmm.org For information on the Antique & Classic Boat Society’s Chesapeake Bay Chapter, visit chesapeakebayacbs.org.
