ST. MICHAELS — The Chesapeake Bay Sight Foundation will host its 10th annual Dining in the Dark event on Sept. 18 at Capsize OXMD in Oxford.
Dining in the Dark is a charity event that allows guests to experience what it is like to be blind for a few hours while dining. Guests are blindfolded for the entire meal.
The event will begin at 4 p.m. and run until 8 p.m. CBSF is selling tickets on its website: www.chesapeakebaysightfoundation.com. The organization will sell up to 60 tickets, each priced at $75, for the event.
Guests will enjoy a four course meal, wine pairings, and a special dessert at the end. The executive chef for the event is Doug Kirby, the general manager of Washington Street Pub.
The event this year is specially named “A Cure is in Sight” because all proceeds will, for the first time, go toward funding a research team at the Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute.
The team is researching a cure for blindness and related eye diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, usher syndrome and macular degeneration.
Colleen Sheehan, the founder of CBSF, will be the master of ceremonies and speak to guests about her own experience living with retinitis pigmentosa.
“I will also educate them on what (the different diseases) are,” she said. “Usher syndrome affects children and that breaks my heart. That’s what is driving me to do it — I don’t want anyone to go through what I do everyday.”
Six representatives from Guiding Eyes for the Blind, a national organization that provides guide dogs for the blind, will also be at the event.
Dining in the Dark has been successful in the past, raising up to $5,000.
Sheehan is encouraging sponsors, promising to place business advertisements for all those who donate at least bronze in The Star Democrat. Gold sponsors will get two-week advertisements placed in checkbooks at Capsize and Washington Street Pub, who are partnering with CBSF.
To win a gold sponsorship, businesses must pay $500, while a silver sponsor will give $350 and a bronze sponsor $100.
A silent auction will be held a week before the event at Capsize, with prizes from local businesses and restaurants being awarded to the highest bidder. Winners will be announced at the Sept. 18 event.
