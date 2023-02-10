Chesapeake Fire & Ice Festival returns to downtown Easton on Friday, Feb. 17 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 19 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Chesapeake Fire & Ice Festival brings sculptures, music, fun to downtown Easton
Chesapeake Fire & Ice Festival returns to downtown Easton on Friday, Feb. 17 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 19 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Attendees can enjoy a walking trail featuring more than three dozen large ice sculptures around the historic downtown area.
There are also other events, performances and food options, according to Discover Easton (which is putting on the winter event)
Here’s a sampling of festival events.
• Live sculpture carving Friday night between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – See discovereaston.com for specific locations
• Lyon Rum Pop-Up Bar featuring food from the The Ivy, Avalon Corner, Friday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• Talbot Watermen’s Association Fresh Shucked Oysters, Avalon Corner
• WCEI live hosting and music Friday 5 p.m to 9 p.m., 11 S. Harrison St.
• Ice Skating – free – special skates provided, Talbot County Visitor’s Center parking lot, 11 S. Harrison St.
• Interactive graffiti carving wall, Academy Art Museum, 106 South St.
• Fire Trail self-guided walking tour featuring food, drink, fun activities, and shopping specials throughout Easton (full listing of events on website)
Live Music
• Anna Burgess: Friday, 5 p.m to 9 p.m., 31 North Harrison St.
• Daphne Eckman: Friday, 5 p.m to 9 p.m. 218 North Washington St.
• Poppy Blue Eyes: Friday, 5 p.m to 9 p.m., 11 North Washington St.
• Honey Sol: Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m., 11 North Washington St.
• Jimmy Maguire: Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m., 31 North Harrison St.
• Restrung: Saturday, 5 p.m to 9 p.m., 11 North Washington St.
• The Sagacious Traveler: Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., 31 North Harrison St.
Other events, attractions
• Talbot Humane Kissing Booth, Goldsborough St., Friday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.
• Children’s Themed Story Times: Talbot County Free Library; Flying Cloud Booksellers
• Cascading Carlos, Friday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m., Thompson Park
Full schedule of events: https://discovereaston.com/fireandice/
Maps will be available during the festival at signature event locations or picked up at the Talbot Tourism Office, 11. S. Harrison Street, Easton MD.
Chesapeake Fire & Ice is made possible by the generous support of signature sponsor Preston Automotive Group and Bay Security/Safehouse LLC, the Town of Easton, and the Easton Economic Development Corporation.
