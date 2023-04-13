CHESTERTOWN — “Paint the Town”, Chestertown RiverArts’ ever popular plein air weekend, will take place April 20-23. Some of the best plein air artists from the Mid-Atlantic region will spend three days painting the area’s beautiful landscapes and waterscapes in early spring bloom as well as capturing the charm of our historic towns.
Everyone is invited to the opening reception of the “Wet Paint Show and Sale” on Saturday, April 22, starting at 5:30 p.m. to see the fruits of these artists’ labors. Collectors are encouraged to make their selections during this reception because sales tend to be brisk.
On Sunday, April 23, the artists will participate in a “Quick Draw” competition by painting historic downtown Chestertown until 11 a.m. This will give visitors the opportunity to see these artists at work and chat with them about their inspirations and processes. At 11 a.m. the artists will display their paintings on easels for viewing at Fountain Park. Visitors will be encouraged to vote for the “People’s Choice”award.” While voting is taking place there will be an independent judge viewing the work.
At noon, the Quick Draw Awards will be presented for the first, second, and third places and the People’s Choice award announced. These paintings will then be added to the gallery exhibit on view until 3 p.m. This year the exhibit will be extended allowing paintings to be viewed and purchased through April 30.
RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Chestertown in the breezeway. Please join us inside and out to celebrate the beauty of Kent County.
