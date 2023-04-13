Plein Air

An artist participates in the annual “Paint the Town” plein air event in downtown Chestertown.

 Courtesy of RiverArts

CHESTERTOWN — “Paint the Town”, Chestertown RiverArts’ ever popular plein air weekend, will take place April 20-23. Some of the best plein air artists from the Mid-Atlantic region will spend three days painting the area’s beautiful landscapes and waterscapes in early spring bloom as well as capturing the charm of our historic towns.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.