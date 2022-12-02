Church Hill Theatre has announced its 2023 Season of productions.
"As always, the offerings will include old favorites, edgy new dramas, and a family-friendly musical. With a renovated building, comfortable new seating and improved sound and lighting equipment, CHT will offer audiences a truly professional theater experience," the theatre said in a press release.
CHT is also promoting season memberships and accompanying tickets at Christmas and holiday gifts. Here's a run down of the 2023 shows.
• Summertree, by Ron Cowen (Jan. 20 - Feb. 5) Moving back and forth in time, we follow the coming-of-age story of a young man facing the Viet Nam War draft in the 1960s. Choices must be made and while there are not always happy endings, laughs, tears, and memories endure.
• Sense and Sensibility, by Kate Hamill, (March 17 - April 2) adapted from the Jane Austin novel. This fast-paced, brilliantly funny version of a true classic employs inventive choreography as actors play multiple parts. Will the Dashwood sisters find love and happiness? You bet they will.
• Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and book by Dennis Kelly, (June. 9 - 25) Matilda Wormwood, a bright young student with the gift of telekinesis overcomes obstacles at school and at home. A magical theatrical experience that has played to SRO audiences around the world will certainly wow us at CHT.
• Harvey, by Mary Chase (Sept. 8 - 24). Elwood P. Dowd is an ordinary man, except that his best friend is an invisible six-foot three-inch rabbit. Harvey has been delighting audiences nonstop since 1944, on stage and in the movies, especially the 1950 and 1972 James Stewart versions. Harvey is almost 100 years old and still hopping.
• God of Carnage by Jasmina Reza. (November 3 - 19) Two sets of parents meet to discuss an argument their sons had while playing in a park. Ever so civil and polite at first, the adults soon become more boorish than the children. Translated from the original 2008 French play, God of Carnage has become a critics’ favorite. There are plenty of laughs but also strong themes and language.
Season memberships and tickets can be purchased online at churchhilltheatre.org or by calling the Church Hill Theatre office at 410-556-6003.
