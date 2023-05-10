WYE MILLS — NBC “Bring the Funny” finalists The Chris and Paul Show will perform at Todd Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12. The comedy duo is most famous for their uncanny ability to take seemingly predictable situations and attack audiences with such twists that people are left in shock after their signature surprise endings.
Chris O’Neill and Paul Valenti hail from Connecticut and formed "The Chris and Paul Show" back in 2000, then moved together to a 16’ x 8’ studio apartment in NYC. The duo were most recently finalists on NBC’s inaugural season of “Bring the Funny.”
Kenan Thompson described Chris and Paul as: "Super funny. Not like anything I've seen before. You guys are so imaginative; the way you pick premises it seems like two kids playing. So joyous and infectious. So engaging and suck people in."
Judge Jeff Foxworthy told the duo, "You got all these laughs without saying a word and that's a special skill set. I couldn't stop laughing, I was beating the table, and that's what BTF is all about."
Now international comedy winners, "The Chris and Paul Show" has won such accolades as Best Newcomer Nominee – Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Best Actor in a Comedy (Chris and Paul tied) - New York Television Festival, Best Sketch Comedy Duo - the INNY Awards, Best Newcomer - the Montreal Comedy Festival, Best Sketch Group - the New Jacks Comedy Competition, Best Sketch Group - Jackpot Sketch Festival, and Best Comedy Troupe - Chicago Snubfest Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.