The Chris and Paul Show

Chris O’Neill and Paul Valenti of “The Chris and Paul Show” will bring their act Friday to the Todd Performing Arts Center at Chesapeake College.

 Press Photo

WYE MILLS — NBC “Bring the Funny” finalists The Chris and Paul Show will perform at Todd Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12. The comedy duo is most famous for their uncanny ability to take seemingly predictable situations and attack audiences with such twists that people are left in shock after their signature surprise endings.


