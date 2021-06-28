EASTON — Texas-based folk singer BettySoo will be performing Friday, July 9. at the Avalon Foundation’s Stoltz Pavilion. The show starts at 8 p.m.
BettySoo was raised outside of Houston by first-generation Korean parents with eclectic musical influences that range from Lyle Lovett and Willie Nelson to Cyndi Lauper, Paul Simon and Dolly Parton.
“Growing up in Spring, Texas, Lyle Lovett was our hometown hero, and he will always be one of my favorite musicians, His own writing, his regard for the best musicianship, and his love for serious Texas songwriters all shaped how I think about country and folk music from a young age,” BettySoo told The Star Democrat.
BettySoo said she grew up listening to country, pop and rock and her musical family resulted in a parade of music lessons and exposure to genres including jazz, industrial, danger, musicals and singer-songwriters.
“All of it ends up shaping you as a listener and creator, regardless of how aware of it you are,” she said.
The Avalon show is her first “road show” concert since the easing of coronavirus restrictions across the country and the reopening of more live music venues.
“I am reentering the public performance space gradually. Honestly, this is my first booked ‘roadshow” and this seemed a lovely way to transition back,” BettySoo said.
The Stoltz Pavilion is the Avalon’s outdoor music venue in Easton. “The Avalon is such a first-class venue. I feel very fortunate to be coming back,” she said.
BettySoo said her shows offer a mix of songs and genres. “My shows are generally a mix of songs I wrote and songs I wish I had — some sad, some hopeful, some driving, some quiet. More importantly, I want to connect with people, for them to escape if that’s what they’re seeking, or to be seen and understood, if that’s what they need. My goal for every show is for every person there to leave feeling like they got the best end of the deal — the venue and staff, the listeners, any volunteers, other artists who may be performing, and even myself. That’s the very best kind of night,” BettySoo said.
She also plans to return to more regular touring later this year as part of Nobody’s Girl — a group that also includes Rebecca Loebe and Grace Pettis.
For more: https://bettysoo.com and https://avalonfoundation.org
