They came from playing both separately and together from bands like Trilogy, Lovely Rita, Back By Sunrise and More, More, More, but now they’ve settled in together for the last several years as Southern Maryland-based Girl Crush.
The band is comprised of drummer Sean Kirkpatrick, vocalist Hannah Smyser, keyboardist Jason Mullikin and guitarist Aaron Altieri.
“It’s a blast,” said Smyser, who is an electrical engineer at Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative. “I just have so much fun and all the guys are just like my brothers and we all are just so comfortable with each other. That’s the big part. I just love being on stage with those guys.”
“We all know what we’re going to do before we do it,” said Altieri, who owns Linden Horse Farm in La Plata with his mother, and has been playing with Mulliken for about 20 years and Fitzpatrick for a decade. “If one of us makes a mistake we all look around and know we’re going to fix it in the next second. We don’t worry about anybody having a train wreck so it’s really nice.”
At a recent gig at the Tiki Bar in Solomons, the band knocked out almost 50 songs during three sets, and has a library of about 100 songs.
“Aaron and Jason are such good musicians that if you give them the chords and play it for them once.” Smyser said. “They can figure it out.”
The band played a variety of songs including Imagine Dragon’s “Demons,” “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac, Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me With Yoyr Best Shot,” “I Don’t Want To Lose Your Love Tonight” by The Outfield, “Jolene” by Dolly Parton and Paramore’s “Ain’t It Fun.”
“We like to do the ones that not everybody does,” Smyser said. “It might not be [a band’s] No. 1 hit, but we’ll take their second-highest one, and we’re suckers for harmonies. My voice lends itself more to country than anything, but I have to pull [my bandmates’] teeth to get them to learn them.”
“Being a keyboard guy, I really love the Journey stuff we do,” said Mullikin, who lives in La Plata and owns and operates Mully’s Brewery in Prince Frederick with his wife. “And even some of the modern pop things like Blinding Lights are really fun and I’m really loving playing the bass guitar parts like in ‘Sweet Child ‘O Mine’ or ‘Simple Man.’ It just makes life easy and feels right.”
But she has her limits as well, such as Carly Rae Jepson’s “Call Me Maybe.”
“I just finally told the guys after [singing it] two years straight, ‘If you make me do that song one more time I quit,’” she said.
Frederick was originally a guitarist until he tried to form a band and was unable to find a drum set, so he filled the void himself and said it seemed “more natural.”
“It’s like I can actually make the instrument speak instead of playing what I learned,” said Frederick, who works in sound and lighting for concerts and said he’s been playing
drums professionally or “at least people have been paying me to play drums for 10 years now.”
Mullikin was performing 100 years a show with Trilogy but stepped back to focus on the brewery, and when he returned to rejoin his current bandmates, said playing was “like putting on an old pair of pants.”
Altieri played trombone and piano through high school but sold his trombone in college “when it wasn’t cool enough” and purchased a guitar.
He said whenever he was a kid and wanted something his mother would “make me pay with months [of performing] in the church choir.”
He said he enjoys singing — his favorite his “Drift and Die” by Puddle of Mud — but likes to give final say to others in the band because “my taste in music is a little weird.”
Smyser said her biggest musical influences is country star Shania Twain.
“I remember being in the car and listening to her CDs with my mom,” Smyser said. “I just remember being so intrigued by music through listening to her. It’s one of my core family memories.”
She also received musical genes from her grandfather, who was known as Barry Darvell and had the 1960 song “Geronimo Stomp” and others on the Colt 45 Records label.
She realized she had a knack when she was singing along to a song during a phone conversations with her friends.
“[My friend said,] ‘Hannah, why are you in band? You need to be in chorus,’” Smyser said. “My mom was upset. She was like, ‘You were finally playing decent music with your flute and now you’re quitting.’ Now I don’t have to wear earmuffs anymore while practicing.”
Smyser said Girl Crush — named after a song by Little Big Town — is here to stay.
“It’s so hard to find a band you all click and mesh with and I can see us playing for many more years,” she said. “We’re not going anywhere.”
