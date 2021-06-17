CAMBRIDGE — Dorchester Center for the Arts will present nine weeks of creative summer fun for youth, both onsite and off. The program kicks off with four weeks of “Art in the Park,” arts experiences for all ages at four separate parks in Dorchester County. DCA will be traveling with supplies and instructors to four county parks: Hurlock, East New Market, Church Creek and Cambridge. Activities will be held at one park each week, daily from 10 a.m. to noon, at no charge for participation. All are welcome. No registration needed.
Week 1: East New Market (June 21 — June 25) “Friendship Park” located on Railroad Avenue next to the post office.
Week 2: Cambridge (June 28 — July 2) Pavilion next to the tennis courts on Glasgow Street.
Week 3: Hurlock (July 5 — July 9) Pavilion next to Hurlock Athletic Complex, between MD Route 392 and Poplar Street.
Week 4: Church Creek (July 12 — July 16) Located on Church Creek Road, Route 16.
Next up, five weeks onsite at DCA will provide even more enriching, creative fun. All materials are provided for each session. Children must be the ages stated on the class descriptions. Grouping is designed according to attention span, hand size and manual dexterity, not creative maturity. Camp meets daily noon-2:30 p.m. Each week is $75 for DCA members, $90 for non-members. Scholarships are available; please call 410-228-7782.
Week 1: “Face It!” Experiments in Portrait Art (July 19 — July 23) Youth will spend the week experimenting with all things portraiture. For ages 9 and up.
Week 2: “It’s A Jungle Out There!” (July 26 — July 30) Youth will take a summer journey into the animal kingdom through a variety of visual art projects. For ages 6 to 8.
Week 3: “Wild Things” (Aug. 2 — Aug. 6) Discover imaginary creatures, strange new worlds, time travel, and more! Ages 9 and up.
Week 4: “Artsy Upcycle” (Aug. 9 – Aug. 13) Students will create wonderful, whimsical art with found objects and repurposed materials. Ages 7-10.
Week 5: “Exploring the Classics” (Aug. 16 – Aug. 20) Students will explore the works and techniques of the great artists of the world as they make their own masterpieces. Ages 9 and up.
Additional activities for youth, adults and families will be offered this summer at DCA. Visit online at www.dorchesterarts.org for complete program catalog and registration, or stop by 321 High Street in Cambridge. Programs at DCA are supported by the Maryland State Arts Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.