Caroline-Dorchester County Fair
Aug. 4-7
The Caroline-Dorchester County Fair offers fun for the whole family, including exhibits, amusement rides, vendors, pet shows, live entertainment, a cake auction, contests, food and more. Location: Caroline County 4-H Park, 8314 Detour Road, Denton.
CCCA Kid’s Art Classes
Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25
The Caroline County Council of Arts is offering a Kids Art Summer Camp series during the month of August. Classes are $15 each or all four classes for $45, and include Color Fun with Watercolor on Aug. 4, Bead and Bracelet Class on Aug. 11, Working with Clay on Aug. 18 and Tie-Dye on Aug. 25. Location: The Foundry, 401 Market Street, Denton.
61st Annual Wheat Threshing Steam & Gas Engine Show
Aug. 6-8
Get a glimpse of antique farm equipment in action at the 61st Annual Wheat Threshing Steam & Gas Engine Show! This event features antique car and equipment parades, a flea market, a blacksmith shop, steam and gas engines, tractor games, refreshments, live entertainment and more. For more information, follow Eastern Shore Threshermen & Collectors Assoc. Inc. on Facebook or visit Threshermen.org. Location: 5946 Federalsburg Highway (Rt. 313), Federalsburg.
Greensboro Market
Aug. 7
Head to the Greensboro Market, 9 a.m. to noon, on the first Saturday of the month at 13699 Greensboro Road, for crafters, vendors, food and more. A portion of the proceeds from each event will be donated to a community organization. For more information, email Beth Wall at greensboromarket@yahoo.com or find them on Facebook.
First Saturday Guided Walk
Aug. 7
Join a docent naturalist to discover Adkins Arboretum’s rich and unique native plant habitats, 10 a.m. Explore mature and young native forests, meadows, a wetland, rain and pollinator gardens, the Native Plant Nursery, and the children’s teaching garden. Tours begin at the Visitor’s Center and last approximately one hour. Free/members and $5/non-members. Register online.
Ridgely Train Station Tours
Aug. 7
Ridgely’s 1892 Train Station is open the first Saturday of the month through September, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stop by the station and have the Ridgely Historical Society teach you about the town that persevered and became known as the Strawberry Capital of the World. West Railroad Avenue, Ridgely.
Yarning at the Arboretum
Aug. 11
Bring your yarn projects to Adkins Arboretum for an afternoon of camaraderie and encouragement, 2 to 4 p.m. Beginners are welcome: experienced knitters and crocheters will be on hand to help you learn the ropes. This event is free, but advanced registration is appreciated. Register online. Adkins Arboretum, 12610 Eveland Road, Ridgely.
Friday Night Cruise-In
Aug. 13
Step back in time with a Friday Night Cruise-In, 6 p.m. Spend an evening strolling the streets of downtown Denton and enjoying the classic cars, trucks and motorcycles parked along Market Street. Have a car you would like to display? Contact Dean Danielson at 410-829-6493.
Greensboro Riverfest Concert Series & Food Truck Wars
Aug. 13
The town of Greensboro and the Caroline County Chamber of Commerce are teaming up for the inaugural Riverfest Concert Series & Food Truck Wars, 4 to 10 p.m. The series continues with music by River & Rhodes. Follow the Town of Greensboro on Facebook for more information. Choptank River Park, Greensboro
Summer Daze at the Park
Aug.14
The Town of Preston invites you to Summer Daze in the Park, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This fun-filled day will feature live music, a pop-up vendor market, a Foam Party Slip & Slide, a Sno-Cone & Cotton Candy Tent, an obstacle course, kids crafts and more. Location: James T. Wright Park, 105 Back Landing Road, Preston.
Ice Cream Social at Preston Historical Society
Aug. 14
The Preston Historical Society invites you to an Ice Cream Social and Open House at the Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring the whole family and enjoy a free scoop of ice cream in memory of Mrs. Helen Fletcher, founding member of the Preston Historical Society. For more information, follow them on Facebook or visit PrestonHistoricalSociety.com. Location: Preston Historical Society Museum, 167 Main Street, Preston.
Preston Peach Festival
Aug. 14, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Mark your calendars for the 19th Annual Peach Festival hosted by the Bethesda United Methodist Church, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This fun-filled day features local peaches, peach ice cream and milkshakes, crafts, vendors, scrapple, burgers, hot dogs, children’s activities and more! Find out more here. Preston Fire Hall, 3680 Choptank Road, Preston
Preston Concert Series: Preston Worship
Aug.15
Head to Preston for their Summer Concerts Series at James T. Wright Park, 5 to 7 p.m. The August concert will feature Preston Worship, Preston’s own Christian pop rock band. Location: James T. Wright Park, 105 Back Landing Road, Preston.
PHS Meeting Featuring Don Parks: History of Boating & Shipping on the Choptank
Aug. 16
The Preston Historical Society invites the public to the August membership meeting, which will feature a presentation by author and historian Don Parks on the history of boating and shipping on the Choptank River, 7 p.m. Books by the author will be available for purchase. For more information, visit PrestonHistoricalSociety.com or call 410-943-1891. Location; Preston Historical Society Museum, 167 Main Street, Preston.
Caroline Summerfest
Aug. 20-21
Caroline Summerfest returns this year as an evening event in downtown Denton, 5 to 9 p.m. both days. This family-friendly arts and entertainment festival features live tunes on 3 stages, street performers, a free interactive-art area for kids, bounce rides, arts & craft vendors, face painting, antique and custom car show, food vendors, games, and Saturday night fireworks. For more information, call 410-479-8120 or visit CarolineSummerfest.com.
Summerfest Car Show
Aug. 20
The Summerfest Car Show, 5 to 9 p.m, features an exclusive display of classic and custom cars in partnership with the Ridgely Car Show. Dash Plaques will be given to the first 50 cars registered. There will be 30 trophies given, along with a Best in Show award. Registration is $10 by Aug. 16 or $15 after Aug. 16. Find out more and register online at CarolineRecreation.org. Location: Market Street, Denton.
Rivah Run
Aug. 21
The luck of the draw defines the winners at Rivah Run, a Poker Run Paddle, where paddlers visit five dealer check points to draw their cards. The best 5-card poker hand gets first pick of prize options. This 2-mile, out-and-back course is open to any type of human-powered paddle craft. This year’s event features two launch time options, an 8 to 10 a.m. paddle and an 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. paddle. Register online at CarolineRecreation.org. Location: Choptank River Yacht Club, 10287 River Landing Road, Denton.
Caroline Cycles
Aug. 21
Discover 20+ miles of country roads in Caroline County. This no one left behind ride is for experienced riders, starting at 9 a.m.. Average speed is 12-15 mph. Helmet required and lights suggested. For more information, call 410-924-1529. Meet at the Greensboro Library, 101 Cedar Lane, Greensboro.
Explore Your Park at Tuckahoe
Aug. 27
Meet at the Tuckahoe State Park Office at 9 a.m. to enjoy a 3-mile guided walk through the forest. Explore the various plants and trees along the way. Bring bug spray and water.
Market Day at Linchester Mill
Aug. 28
Find a treasure at Market Day at the historic Linchester Mill in Preston on the 4th Saturday of the month, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and support the Friends of Linchester! From fabulous food to hand-painted furniture and jewelry, there’s something for everyone. Location: Linchester Mill, 3390 Linchester Road, Preston.
Paint Afternoon at Martinak
Aug. 29
Head to Martinak State Park and create a nature painting, 2 p.m. The fee is $15, which includes all supplies and light refreshments. Proceeds will be donated to charities. For more information or to reserve your spot, call or text 410-924-1529. Location: Martinak State Park Nature Center.
Botanical Window Painting Class
Aug. 29 and Sept. 5
In this two-part class led by Joanne Gelles, you will be painting a wood frame vintage window, 3 to 5 p.m. both dates. Pick from dozens of designs available. This class is open to participants ages 8 and up. The cost is $55 for both classes and includes materials. Register online. Location: The Foundry, 401 Market Street, Denton.
