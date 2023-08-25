CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester County Historical Society is in the midst of a year-long celebration of the organization’s 70th anniversary.
DCHS Executive Director Zoë Phillips said the 70th anniversary speaks to the hard work and robust involvement of those members from the past.
In its heyday, the organization was one of the most active of its kind. Phillips said a recently uncovered newspaper article reported that DCHS was one of the largest and most active in the nation.
The director said the society’s mission is to preserve and protect local history.
“There are so many pieces of history here (in Dorchester) that are starting to deteriorate or fade away that we’re not hearing about,” Philips said. “But the more that people come in here and bring us their own family records and tell us their own stories, they get to be able to pass them on through us.”
Phillips said the anniversary celebration began in May in observance of the society convening for the first time in the spring of 1953.
“From here, we’re hoping to ... focus on expanding the organization, expanding our outreach,” Phillips said, forecasting an ongoing rollout of events for a broad variety of audiences.
“We want to showcase all aspects of Dorchester history,” she said.
That local history and the stories that comprise it are what drew Phillips to the field and to participate as a volunteer at DCHS for four years.
Phillips was appointed to the position of executive director earlier this year after the passing of Mitch Anderson.
While earning her degree in history, Phillips studied history from around the world, but she was particularly drawn to local history.
“There’s something about Dorchester County that always spoke to me,” Phillips said, an inclination she attributes to her grandmother, who told her stories about growing up in Hoopers Island.
The historical society’s location on 1003 Greenway Drive was active on a weekday early in August, with multiple people congregating there to work on genealogical research.
Douglas Mitchell of Seattle was one of the researchers that Tuesday, poring over a bound copy of a local newspaper from the 1850s. Mitchell, a relative of Harriet Tubman, has been on an extended visit to Cambridge as he completes research about his family’s history and works on developing his understanding of how things were.
Mitchell said Dorchester County Historical Society had been “very integral” in his research, as it is one of the main repositories of historical information about Dorchester. He said the genealogical records collected by DCHS have been useful in finding connections with the Harriet Tubman family with other families in the area.
“Researching and studying the documents at this particular repository has been hugely informative and helpful, particularly in me building a broad, comprehensive view of culture and politics that were happening here in Dorchester,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said the context he is gleaning is helping him better understand the world of Tubman, his great-great-grand aunt, and her father, Mitchell’s great-great-great-grandfather, Ben Ross. He was drawn to Dorchester as a way to understand himself, because “this is where the story begins.”
More information on the Dorchester County Historical Society can be found online at https://www.dorchesterhistory.com/.
