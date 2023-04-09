The Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House Museum, which stands on nearly 200 acres of land and is on the National Register of Historic Places, is open for tours every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday through November.
This bed on the second floor of the Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House Museum is where actor John Wilkes Booth spent the night after having his broken left leg set by Mudd only hours after Booth assassinated President Abraham Lincoln at Ford’s Theater on April 14, 1865.
Susan Gardiner, a tour guide at the Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House Museum, stands in the very room where John Wilkes Booth, an actor who assassinated President Abraham Lincoln, first spoke with Mudd and his wife, Sarah, after Booth arrived on horseback seeking help for a broken left leg hours after he assassinated Lincoln at Ford’s Theater.
Dr. Samuel A. Mudd slept in this bed every night while living in his home in Waldorf and was awoken from his sleep in the early morning hours of April 15, 1865, by John Wilkes Booth, who arrived on horseback after he assassinated President Abraham Lincoln during a production of “Our American Cousin” at Ford’s Theater.
The living room inside the Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House Museum has remained primarily unchanged since the night that actor John Wilkes Booth arrived there on horseback hours after he assassinated President Abraham Lincoln during a production of “Our American Cousin” at Ford’s Theater in Washington, D.C.
The Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House Museum, which stands on nearly 200 acres of land and is on the National Register of Historic Places, is open for tours every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday through November.
Staff photoS by Ted Black
Staff photoS by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
John Wilkes Booth
Wikimedia Commons / Duke Libraries > Digital Collections > William Emerson Strong Photograph Album
For nearly 200 years the Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House has set on the St. Catherine plantation, which spans nearly 200 acres in Charles County. The Waldorf site, which has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places for nearly 50 years, is currently open for tours three days each week.
Every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday between now and late November the Dr. Mudd House offers visitors to grasp the historical significance of what happened on the evening of Friday, April 14, 1865. On that night during a rendition of the play “Our American Cousin” at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated by actor John Wilkes Booth, who leapt onto the stage below, breaking his left leg in the process, then climbed on his horse and sought refuge.
Booth shouted “Sic semper tyrannis! (Ever thus to tyrants!) The South is avenged.” on the stage after fatally shooting the U.S. president.
Although most historians agree that Samuel Mudd was not privy to the assassination plot, they quickly concur that Mudd and Booth had known each other for some time before that fateful night. When Booth arrived at 4 a.m. that morning, he was led to an upstairs bedroom where Mudd diagnosed him with a broken left leg then literally had to cut the boot off his foot because of the severe swelling.
“Early that morning when Dr. Mudd heard a knock on the door and let the man in, he knew exactly who he was,” said Dr. Mudd House tour guide Susan Gardiner, who has worked at the museum for more than 12 years. “When Booth left later on his horse, he actually left his boot behind and it was hidden under the bed where he slept that night. What impresses me the most about this house is its place in history, especially in this area.”
In the early morning hours of Saturday, April 15, 1865, Booth rode his horse from Ford’s Theater to Mudd’s house in Waldorf where he lived with his wife, Sarah [Dyer] Mudd and their four children. When investigators began to sweep the area and came to the Mudd’s home, both Mudd and his wife claimed that they did not recognize Booth, admitting that he and David Herold had ridden through their property.
Eventually, however, Mudd, but not his wife, was among four people tried for aiding and abetting Booth on his escape route. Mudd was the only one of that quartet spared execution, although Mary Surratt gained notoriety for becoming the first woman in the United States hanged for a crime.
Mudd and several others, including Herold and Ben Spangler, a stage hand at Ford’s Theater, were sent to Fort Jefferson on the Grand Tortugas to serve out a life sentence.
But Mudd would eventually be spared from life imprisonment following the Yellow Fever Outbreak of 1867 when his impromptu hospital at Fort Jefferson limited the deaths among inmates and guards on the island. In fact, Mudd was granted a pardon by outgoing President Andrew Johnson in 1869 before Ulysses S. Grant, Commander of the Union Army during the Civil War, was sworn in as president.
Mudd returned home to Waldorf to his wife and their four children and they would eventually have five more children and later 33 grandchildren.
