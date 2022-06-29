DENTON — The June 25 sold out drag show at The Market Street Public House did not play “It’s Raining Men,” but the audience got a saucy show full of strutting attitude and over the top fashion. The show was a fundraiser for Caroline Pride, but the crumpled up singles as tips stuffed in bustiers were for the performers to keep.
“It takes a lot of money to look this cheap,” said Miranda Bryant, who was one of the five drag queens.
The audience headcount was 100 people, which made the Third Street event space of the Pub brim with a raucous energy. Curious people were turned away at the door as the bass throb spilled into the street. There was a black-shirted, arms-crossed security man to make sure nothing got too out of hand. Of those 100, 24 signed up for a meet and greet with the queens for an hour before the show. They sipped signature tequila drinks from libation sponsor Milagro and whipped out their cell phones for pictures.
The queens were girded up from fabulous hair to black spiky boots. The make up and false eye lashes were over the top.
One woman at the bar said, “I don’t ever dress like that. I put my hair in a bun and take my kids to school. That is what makes this so fun. They aren’t trying to look like women, they are more than women.” The audience was roughly 70% women.
There was an empowerment message about being fully yourself and being proud of it.
One performer fell on her tea kettle during her strut around the crowd. She just got up and laughed it off. The crowd went wild in approval.
Underneath all of the fun, another fundraiser was promoted.
“There is a duck derby for Caroline Pride, which is part of the Caroline Nonprofit Network from the Chamber of Commerce and we are going to have a duck derby on July 29 in Greensboro. All the ducks we sell go directly to those nonprofits. We will throw the ducks (each with a number) in the Choptank River. First place is $500, second is $250, and third is $100. The Chamber of Commerce put the duck derby together,” said Angel Perez, an organizer of the drag show.
“The purpose of tonight is to have fun. Celebrate Pride Month. Celebrate respect, diversity and inclusion in our community. Pride Month is important because we not only celebrate pride but also we can raise awareness of all diversity. Also June of 1969 was when we had the riot at Stonewall. That is how pride began,” said Perez.
“Drag is for everyone. Drag has been around since the early 1940s and 1950s in movies. It has gotten newer because of RuPaul’s Drag Race. It is a competition and they have a lot of money. Most of us work for very meager wages to do this. It’s a hobby and we have spent most of our money buying costumes and hair. This is not a competition. We are doing this for fun and to support Caroline County Pride,” said Bryant. He was dressed in a shimmery mermaid dress and a Marilyn Monroe bombshell blonde wig. He is tall and the wig and heels add to his stature.
So who is drag for? Is it strictly the LGBTQ community? Is it just a neutral art form like Kabuki theater in Japan?
“Drag isn’t just men. It could be for women assigned male at birth versus female at birth. Personally I was assigned male at birth, but I am in the process of going through transition to become a woman permanently,” said Kandi Pop.
“It is not just for gay guys anymore. It is for everybody. This is all an illusion. We are beautiful in our own way every day. We each have careers that we do outside of here — hairstylist, military vet, makeup assistant, restaurant manager. We do not live these characters,” said Bryant.
Learning to do the makeup has evolved over the years. One said he learned from an older queen at a bar in Dover. Some younger one stick to YouTube tutorials. Eyelashes are an integral accoutrement.
“You have to find the makeup that fits your character. Everybody has a different process,” said Bryant.
“Drag is not meant to offend anybody. It is meant to make people happy. And in our community it is meant as a way to celebrate all the different people in the LGBQTIA community. It is just fun to see people who have never seen this before and ask oddball questions,’ he said.
It was show time. The curtain between the dressing room and the pub tore open to reveal the first queen — Bryant. She walked the room as screaming patrons offered one dollar bills. There were so many singles that some fell to the floor. She lip synced to the music and the crowd outright sang along. Bryant knew how to work the crowd and they ate it up.
A lot of the Queens started their performance with a muumuu covering a more lithe costume underneath. So there was a dramatic reveal and squeals of approval from the crowd. They also had oversize hand fans they snapped dramatically as they batted those lashes.
