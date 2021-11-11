LUKE’S GRADE: B+
I have not read Frank Herbert’s “Dune.” Its allegories and richness have, like many books, as well as movies, been introduced to me through impatiently fanatic friends. “How have you not read this?” “It’s a classic!” “And you call yourself a critic.”
Ugh.
Until now, it would be fair to say that “Dune” has been a regular Pandora’s box in Hollywood. The story, grand in stature and firm in politic, has evaded or capsized big-budget filmmakers for years. Not even storyteller extraordinaire David Lynch could satisfactorily envelop all of Herbert’s concepts and creations: the wide stable of rich characters, the magnitude of the worlds, and especially, the scathing geopolitics.
Evaluating my own newcomer perception as well as those of the unofficial authorities in my social circles, the latest film to have a go at the book, directed by Denis Villeneuve from a script he wrote with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth, is up to the task. The fact that the movie, “Dune: Part One,” only covers a little more than half of the book (according to one “unofficial authority”) probably lends a great hand in its success. “Part One” is mostly unbothered by what will be. A steady barrage of visions hint scarcely at the future — images appear to our hero that will surely be reprised in “Part Two” — but there is a pleasing ambiguity surrounding this galaxy of deceit and anger.
Confident in its presentation and resilient in covering its cards, the first half of Villeneuve’s “Dune” displays something few spectacle films do these days: patience. The format has its issues, particularly in how it occupies its 155-minute runtime, but overall, as a colossal film portraying a colossal story, I can honestly say I’m excited for the sequel.
Those familiar with my “Marvel problem” may find slight character development in that statement.“Dune” takes place in a long-away future, 10191 to be exact, a time when humans still exist but have evolved radically in their science, branched stoutly into tribes, and mutated whole-heartedly in their beliefs. Their worlds, not Earth, are known as houses, clearly great, established and certainly separate institutions of thought and culture. In the background, some kind of emperor yields supreme power, indifferent to the clashes between his bowing houses. But this movie doesn’t fester too much detail around them.
In speaking with one of my friends, a self-described “Dune” expert, there’s an awful lot still to uncurl in this futuristic epic. In a phone call, he mentioned a name that sounded like gibberish — the assemblies of letters given to people, places, things, and actions to give them that extra level of distant, science-fiction agency — and before I could even ask who that was, he cut me off, “but you don’t know who that is, yet.”
Very exciting.
For story one, the main hand is Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet). The son of a duke (Oscar Isaac), a fair and competent leader endowed to the emperor, and an ominously powerful mother (Rebecca Ferguson), Paul feels that his life’s mold has been shaped. Beyond the political performances and stark training sessions, and even when affirmed of his father’s love no matter his end path, there seems to be an overarching, outside guide, a flow, pushing him. In dreams, he is called to the desert, where compilations of realities, mixed with violence and nurturing but almost always involving an unknown figure (Zendaya), fascinate him.
That call will be answered when the House of Atreides is called by the emperor to succeed House Harkonnen, a barbaric and unforgiving crew, in ruling the desert planet Arrakis — the destination of Paul’s dreams. The endless sands are enriched by “spice,” an economic and biological fuel source mined for endlessly. Sensing turmoil but knowing, as all imperial leaders do, his place, the duke follows his orders, banking on the to-be-earned support of Arrakis’ indigenous population, the Freman, to fortify his house’s standing.
The film is rife with the usual suspects of bureaucratic belligerence: corruption, exploitation, assassination. “Dune’s” first scene, and one of the few featuring Zendaya’s sand-baked warrior (her sustained presence is one of part two’s biggest anticipations), emphasizes the cruel robbery of the desert, a life force regularly stripped. Like many moments in “Dune” — and especially those featuring Paul’s heroic journey towards purpose and prophecy — this opening scene casts a familiar shadow. Surely, “spice” has a more significant purpose than as an allegorical ancestor to the Earth’s natural treasures, but like most of what’s left to the imagination here, the element works alone.
It’s easy to forget when witnessing sweat-recycling suits and literal, hard-earned adaptations to the human body that this exact reflective experience is incumbent of all the best science-fiction.
Villeneuve has latched himself to several such examples this last decade. His directorial demeanor, uncompromisingly methodic, is not always well received, however, as was the case with fantastic achievement but financial dud “Blade Runner 2049.” Though there are more excitable elements wrapped into and throughout “Dune,” from rescue attempts to duels to the death, the director’s calm pace in a chaotic world will surely detract some — though that was not my experience.
So far, “Dune” seems to have successfully demanded people’s “biggest” attention, premiering as the most successful opening feature in Warner Brothers’ hybrid release plan. And how couldn’t it? This is a mammoth production. After “2049” won prestigious cinematographer Roger Deakins his first Academy Award, Villeneuve’s work with “Zero Dark Thirty” director of photography Greig Fraser in “Dune” is equally awe-inspiring, especially when tag-teamed with another booming Hans Zimmer score. With their camera work, the desert, a potential cinematic wasteland for its redundant emptiness, breathes and waves like the ocean, its material opposite.
That visual irony is only one of “Dune’s” several cinematic achievements.
Any belittlement tacked onto this film will reference the humorless, winded script, which often expands comparatively inconsequential scenes across an already stretched runtime. For instance, while the execution is always fierce, some of the action feels crammed or extended for the simple purpose of suppling more adrenaline — or, to be less generous, keep the audience awake.
But even so, the performances, wholly committed, keep the illusion very much alive. With Chalamet and Ferguson leading the charge in “Part One,” pronouncing a tenderly coarse family dynamic, and instantly captivating background performances from Zendaya and Dave Bautista representing the on deck circle, Herbert’s expansive work is incredibly accessible. If “Part Two” was already available, I’d have no problem watching the entire “Dune” story back to back. I’m sure I will one day.
To close, and I must be particularly honest here: I watched “Dune” on HBO Max — albeit on 100 percent volume, but still on a much smaller screen. I obviously enjoyed the film, but watching the limits of Villeneuve’s creativity expand, even beyond “2049” (which was a quintessential moviegoing experience for me), I couldn’t help but think I had made the wrong choice. Luckily, movie theaters will always take my money, even if it’s for a second viewing.
“Dune” is now playing in theaters nationwide. It is also available to stream on HBO Max.
Luke Parker is an award-winning writer and journalist covering government, schools, crime, and business. To send a tip or question, email lparker@chespub.com. For updates, like Luke Parker — Journalist on Facebook or follow him on Twitter: @lparkernews
