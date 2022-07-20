AMERICAN CORNER — Summertime means it is time for one of the area’s most popular events — the Eastern Shore Threshermen & Collectors Association Inc.’s 62nd annual Wheat Threshing, Steam & Gas Engine Show will be held Aug. 5, 6 and 7. The show grounds are located on Route 313 between Denton and Federalsburg. The show features free admission and free parking and opens at 10 a.m. each day.
There will be steam engines, antique tractors, gas engines, antique cars and steam models in operation. Among the demonstrations will be wheat threshing, shingle sawing, sawing with a miniature and full size sawmills and rock crushing. A daily parade of all equipment will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Kids of all ages enjoy riding “Smokey Joe,” a miniature steam train which is a replica of the Civil War era “General” locomotive.
There will be something for everyone in the large flea market with over 125 dealers.
Friday evening will feature the classic country music sounds of Country Express and Flatland Drive will perform bluegrass music on Saturday evening. Both shows are sponsored by Towers Concrete. Sunday will feature music at 5 p.m. All shows are free. There will also be church services Sunday morning at 9 a.m.
Exhibitors of antique tractors and steam engines can test their driving skills in the tractor games where they will be competing for trophies. Games will be held Friday and Saturday following the parades at 5 p.m. A kid’s pedal pull will be held Sunday at 1 p.m.
Exhibitors of all kinds of antique equipment are welcome. There is no charge to exhibit. All times are subject to weather conditions. The public is invited to come out and see how our grandparents farmed and old-timers can reminisce of the good old days. For more information call 410-673-2414, 410-754-8422 or visit us on Facebook. GPS address: 5806 Federalsburg Highway, Federalsburg.
There will be plenty of good food for sale, including fried chicken dinners, crab cakes, hamburgers and hot dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.