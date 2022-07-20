AMERICAN CORNER — Summertime means it is time for one of the area’s most popular events — the Eastern Shore Threshermen & Collectors Association Inc.’s 62nd annual Wheat Threshing, Steam & Gas Engine Show will be held Aug. 5, 6 and 7. The show grounds are located on Route 313 between Denton and Federalsburg. The show features free admission and free parking and opens at 10 a.m. each day.

