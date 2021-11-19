Members of the Easton Choral Arts Society will present “A Merry Rutter Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, on the stage at Christ Church Easton and also simulcast over YouTube.
“Easton Choral Arts will begin its 44th season in person, with our annual Christmas concert featuring some new choral gems, as well as numerous time-treasured songs, all by the ever-popular composer and arranger John Rutter,” said Wes Lockfaw, artistic director of Easton Choral Arts Society.
“Rutter's Christmas pieces can be beautifully reflective as in ‘What Sweeter Music,’ as well as lively and rhythmic as in ‘Shepherds’ Pipe Carol,’ or majestic and soul-stirring, as in ‘Joy to the World.’ The concert will also include some whimsical secular pieces as well.”
This year’s concerts will be hybrid – presented both live and simultaneously broadcast from the concert venue over our YouTube channel for those who cannot or do not wish to attend in person. The crew of Mid South Audio, who produced Easton Choral Arts Society’s spring 2021 "Bridge to Beyond" concert will be at Christ Church to broadcast live on Easton Choral Arts Society’s YouTube channel. Donations are appreciated to cover the technical costs of the broadcasts.
Tickets for both in-person and streamed virtual concerts are on sale at eastonchoralarts.org. Those who purchase in-person tickets may exchange for virtual links up to six hours before each concert if circumstances change. Students through 12th grade are admitted for free but must register ahead of time. The concert is not appropriate for preschool children. Tickets cost $25 each.
The Board of Directors of Easton Choral Arts Society has established a COVID-19 safety policy to provide a safe, enjoyable experience for its singers, staff and audiences. Everyone who wishes to enter the venue must first show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
After the Christmas concerts, Easton Choral Arts Society will again audition new singers for the spring concert in May, which is currently in the planning stages. If you're interested in joining, visit eastonchoralarts.org.
Easton Choral Arts Society Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization funded in part by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Talbot County Arts Council, and the Mid-Shore Community Foundation.
