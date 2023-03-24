EASTON — The historic Ebenezer Theater in downtown Easton — completely restored and refurbished, just this past year — is the epicenter for hosting renowned musical artists from around the globe; and on alternative evenings, the Ebenezer is bringing back those revered evenings of eloquent dinner theater. Balancing historic architecture and design, while also embracing the current day, an array of showings from classic Oscar-winning movies on the big screen to musical concerts, hatching a new way for entertainment in Easton. Springing into the new season with its first concert from the Jazz & Blue Series on Saturday, March 25, the Ebenezer is featuring live jazz with the Sharón Clark Quartet – Clark as the vocalist, Chriss Grasso on piano, Zack Pride on bass, and Lenny Robinson on drums.
Clark has performed to acclaimed reviews in cities across the country, including Washington, D.C. — at esteemed venues like Blues Alley, the National Press Club, and Twins Lounge — as well as at New York City jazz clubs. Equally adept with jazz, blues, and gospel, Clark has a husky but mellow voice with excellent phrasing and diction. The VIP and Main Auditorium seating (ranging from $60 to $100) for the Sharon Clark performance has table side service, with a menu created by Executive Chef Harley Peet of Bluepoint Hospitality, offering small, seasonal plates to purchase and share. Arrive a little early, 7:30 p.m, and peruse the menu — presenting savory dishes, wine, beer, and cocktails that will be delivered to a guest’s reserved seating at the onset of the concert, starting at 8 p.m. (Balcony seating is not available for table side service.)
The Jazz and & Blue Series continues throughout the spring with additional musicians, like the Chuck Redd Quartet on Friday, April 21. Redd, internationally touring jazz percussionist and musical director, is known for his 15-year stint as a member of the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra and his 19-year tenure with late guitarist Charlie Byrd.
Keep watch for the movie schedule. What better way to begin a year of blockbusters than with the Alfred Hitchcock films “To Catch A Thief” on Friday, April 14, and “North By Northwest,” on Friday, May 19? Elevating the cinematic experience, guests can relax upstairs in comfortable balcony seating ($12 ticket per person) or at an intimate table for two ($20 ticket per person) in the Main Auditorium. A menu of rotating appetizers and refreshments are available for purchase, beginning at 6:30 p.m., then the film starts at 7 p.m.
