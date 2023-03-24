Ebenezer Theater

The Ebenezer Theater has been completely restored and will open for its new season on Saturday.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The historic Ebenezer Theater in downtown Easton — completely restored and refurbished, just this past year — is the epicenter for hosting renowned musical artists from around the globe; and on alternative evenings, the Ebenezer is bringing back those revered evenings of eloquent dinner theater. Balancing historic architecture and design, while also embracing the current day, an array of showings from classic Oscar-winning movies on the big screen to musical concerts, hatching a new way for entertainment in Easton. Springing into the new season with its first concert from the Jazz & Blue Series on Saturday, March 25, the Ebenezer is featuring live jazz with the Sharón Clark Quartet – Clark as the vocalist, Chriss Grasso on piano, Zack Pride on bass, and Lenny Robinson on drums.


